F1 22 Review - Is It As Good as the 2021 Game, or a Step in a Wrong Direction?

Finally, the full version of the newest Formula One game is out and available for everyone, but we are here to give you a genuine review of the F1 22 game created by Codemasters and EA Sports.
First, you need to know that the 2022 Formula One season faced some of the most significant regulation changes, especially on the aerodynamic department. As a result, we were a little skeptical because back in 2014 (when the last important rules changes were made), Codemasters released arguably the worst title in the franchise.
However, the mechanics are done properly. If you play F1 2021, you will definitely feel a loss in the agility and quickness of the cars over the curbs. Mainly this happened because they have less top-body downforce, plus a primary focus on the ground effect aerodynamics that pulls the vehicle as close as possible to the asphalt at high speeds. Another thing you need to pay attention to is the exit of slow corners. From what I see playing the game, it's much easier to spin out than the previous version. As a result, you have to be pretty delicate with the gas.
An unexpected successful addition in F1 22 is this thing called adaptive AI. Everybody who played F1 games knows that it is hard to find that sweet spot on the difficulty scale, significantly when the AI is unbalanced from track to track. Now, the new adaptive mode keeps the game balanced to the skills of every player, from less-experienced to veterans of the franchise.
For example, I played every game of the series from 2010 until now, and the adaptive AI made it hard and challenging, but not impossible like it was on the Ultimate level last year. At the same time, my girlfriend (who had never played any F1 games before) said that the difficulty was good to feel the excitement of playing a racing game. Balanced enough, she still had to work for overtakes while simultaneously keeping her ground against attackers.
The F1 Life mode replaces the Braking Point series that Codemasters discontinued for the franchise's newest title and promises to attract more players than ever. However, I believe F1 Life is nothing more than an unneeded addition where EA will make money from microtransactions inside the game. When you launch the game for the first time, you are immediately thrown to the Life tab to interact with all available options.
Basically, it's just a place where other players can watch your interior design skills. And this is just sad because instead of classic Formula One cars, we have a couch, a table, a lamp, and others. Don't get me wrong, the V6 coffee table is lovely, but you will look at it for 15 seconds at best. Even the customization of your Avatar with brand names and the use of supercars from Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Mercedes in different challenges gets boring after two hours of playing.
Now, let's move on to the exciting part. The excellent My Team mode remains the same as the previous one but is slightly improved. So, if you played My Team in F1 2020 or F1 2021, you will know your way around. In addition, you can choose three different ways to start your career in My Team, from a newly formed private team (for example, Haas) to a rich team (like a manufacturer) ready to battle for the championship.
F1 22 is a continuation of the evolution of Formula One games, being the wealthiest game regarding features, options, and others. Even though it has some reused elements from the past and the F1 Life is more of unnecessary addition, the latest game from Codemasters is still the best motorsport game available on the market.
