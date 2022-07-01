Alpine Offers Women a Pathway Into Formula 1 With Rac(H)er Gender Diversity Program

Alpine, as a business unit, is committed to increasing gender diversity within its own workforce, including its motorsport division and the Alpine F1 Team. Dubbed “Rac(H)er”, this new program is designed to reinforce meritocracy across genders in all areas of the company.
Currently, females make up just 12% of Alpine’s entire workforce, but thanks to Rac(H)er, the workforce could become 30% female within the next five years. In order to get there, the French company will start recruiting 50-50% male-female trainees and graduates, effective immediately.
This new program will also oversee the launch of a fund, looking to finance female talent within motorsport. Other important bullet points include the establishment of a long-term advocacy program and the backing of female brand ambassadors (Alpine will even go into schools to boost awareness among young girls about motorsport and the car industry).
With regards to racing in particular, Rac(H)er will establish a motor racing section, underpinned by research carried out by the Paris Brain Institute, looking into what it takes to be a world class race car driver.
The program will also look to break down stereotypes by deconstructing all the alleged hurdles associated with females in F1 (fitness, cognitive). The ultimate goal here is to lead the first woman into consistent F1 competition.
Speaking of which, Alpine F1 Team’s workforce is only 10% female and in 72 years of F1 racing, only six out of 885 drivers have been women. The outfit will dedicate substantial resources to make sure women drivers get the same chances to succeed as the greatest champions trained by the Academy. From there, they can move to F4 via Karting, and then from regional championships to F3 and finally from F2 to F1.
“Our role, as a Formula 1 team and a brand of the Renault group is to commit to making our ecosystem more inclusive and making diversity our strength. We are aware of the need for a profound transformation of both the sport and the industry so that all talents can flourish in the future,” said Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossi.
“By launching Rac(H)er, this long-term transformation program, we hope to be joined by all the players in the sector, because it is only by uniting that we will be able to make real progress. And that would be our real success.”
