Kevin Magnussen Sees Progress at Haas Since His Previous Stint with the Team

Kevin Magnussen returned to Haas F1 Team this year after ending his first stint with the U.S. outfit back in 2020. Since his departure, Haas set up a new development hub at Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, borrowing personnel from the Scuderia in order to form a department led by technical director Simone Resta.
The goal was to forge even closer ties with Ferrari, which in the end clearly had a positive effect seen as how Haas have already amassed 15 points this season, after combining for just three points across both the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.
During a recent interview, Magnussen was quoted by Motorsport as saying that changes within the American outfit have been noticeable, resulting in a clear improvement of the car’s development rate.
“Yeah, that’s been a nice change in the team,” he said while referring to the Haas hub in Maranello. “The year I’ve been away, they’ve moved. It’s a bigger group now in Maranello, I think that helps communication between the different departments, just being able to go and talk to each other.”
“Our team for all those years have been spread out over the world: in the US; and then two places in Italy and one in England, so very spread out. And I think in terms of communication, it makes it easier when you can just go to mate’s desk and have a chat.”
“So, it’s better, and it’s also grown, and we have more people, and it feels better. And, of course, the car shows that too. So, it’s in a good place Haas are pointing."
Despite looking a lot stronger this year and obtaining points in three of the first four races, neither Magnussen nor his teammate Mick Schumacher have finished inside the top 10, with both drivers failing to finish the race altogether in Monaco, last time around.
Still, with 15 points already under their belt, Haas sit just 3 points behind AlphaTauri for P7 in the Constructors Standings.
