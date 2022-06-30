Pierre Gasly Committed to Give AlphaTauri Their “Best Ever Season” In 2023

Earlier this month, Scuderia AlphaTauri confirmed that Pierre Gasly would continue to race for them in 2023, putting an end to all the speculation regarding his immediate future. Now the French driver is looking ahead to next year, hoping that he can lead his team to their “best ever season”.
What happens after 2023 is anybody’s guess. Gasly has been linked to various other teams, such as McLaren (if Ricciardo doesn’t work out) and Alpine (if Alonso retires or if they move on from Ocon).
Speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Gasly had this to say: “I’m looking forward to this weekend at Silverstone for many reasons, including the fact I know I can now look ahead to a further 18 months with this team,” he stated. “I’m pleased it’s been confirmed early, so we now have time to plan a strategy of how to build and develop next year’s car.”
He then went on to say that he’s convinced that by working well together over the course of this season, there’s no reason why AlphaTauri couldn’t have an excellent year in 2023,and that his goal is to help get the team to the top – although how high a team like AlphaTauri can rise depends a lot on the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.
“I have big ambitions for myself, and I always give my maximum to get the best results for the team. I will continue to push to get the best ever season this team has ever had next year.”
Gasly has yet to climb on the podium at Silverstone, but he did finish fourth in 2019, back when he was still racing for Red Bull.
This year, the Frenchman is currently ranked 11th in the Driver Standings with 16 points, just 2 points behind Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and 1 point clear of Haas’ Kevin Magnussen and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.
