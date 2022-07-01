Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Still Believes He Can Beat Verstappen and Win 2022 Title

Murphy’s Law kicked Charles Leclerc’s behind plenty of time this season, from engine penalties to strategy errors and retirements. The Ferrari driver hasn’t won a race since the Australian Grand Prix, back in April. Still, he remains hopeful that his team can turn things around and that he’ll ultimately edge out Max Verstappen to win the 2022 title.
Since Leclerc’s victory in Australia, Red Bull have won every remaining Grand Prix. Verstappen currently leads the standings with 175 points, followed by his teammate, Sergio Perez, with 129 points, and Leclerc with 126 points. That’s a sizable 49-point gap between the Dutchman and the Monegasque driver.
When asked recently whether he still believes he can be champion this year, here’s what Leclerc said: “Obviously we’re not in the best situation with the last few races. We are always pushing to the limit, at the end, that’s what we need to do if we want to win this championship.”
“So, on that, I’m pretty sure that the team will push 100%, I will push 100% and everybody is extremely motivated to have... cleaner races and get the rhythm and get back the points that we’ve lost in the last three races.”
He went on to say that it’s crucial for the team to get a handle of their reliability issues and that in the meantime, he’ll simply focus on doing his job as well as possible.
“We have the car, and we have the people inside the team for us to win races and to win the championship, because ultimately, that’s the goal.”
“In the last four, five races, it became much more difficult. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. I still believe in it [winning the title] as much as I believed five races ago. It’s going to be more difficult, but anything is possible.”
Despite that 49-point gap we mentioned earlier, there’s still a lot of racing left to be done, and with a bit of luck, Ferrari could find themselves back in the title fight even before the summer break.
