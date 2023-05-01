Get Your Engines Ready For the Gran Turismo Trailer Reveal

It's finally happening! After being teased for months and months, we're getting a fresh look at the upcoming Gran Turismo movie directed by the legendary Neill Blomkamp and starring Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, and many more. On May 2, we'll be privy to what looks like one of this year's finest action racing movies.
One of the reasons Top Gun Maverick was so successful and beloved was that the production team preferred using actual stunts and practical visual effects instead of the old (and tired) green screen.
The Gran Turismo movie is trying to recapture the same lifelike feel. Even the actors drive at ludicrous speeds during some stunt shoots to achieve a more immersive feeling for the audience.
The latest official GT tweet about the upcoming trailer conveys this perfectly by saying, "High speed brings higher stakes." And when you see the camera racing alongside the cars on the track, it's hugely gratifying for action movie fans, not to mention the veterans of the video game series.
The movie's story is inspired by the life events of Jann Mardenborough, a Gran Turismo competitive player who one day decides to become a real racecar driver. If the movie follows the overly used tropes from every "becoming a champion" type of script, we will see when it hits theaters on August 11.
Even with that in mind, it could still be a box-office hit for PlayStation Productions if it has incredible racing sequences. Obviously not nearly as big as Tom Cruise's Maverick, but in all fairness, we're not going to Gran Turismo expecting it to be Maverick 2. It's meant as a fun popcorn flick and should be considered as such.
Columbia Pictures is producing the movie, but behind it all, PlayStation Productions are holding the reigns. The latter company is only four years old, founded in 2019, and its sole purpose is to "translate" PS 1st party games into films and (TV) shows.
So far, they've been knocking it out of the park with everything they've put out. The Uncharted movie raked in over $400 million at the box office, even though fans didn't think much of it. The Last of Us on HBO has broken records in viewership, and while it was far from perfect, the writing and directing were top-notch in most episodes.
Aside from Gran Turismo, PS Productions have recently announced their upcoming Twisted Metal series, streaming on Peacock from July 27.
Other upcoming movies involve famous IPs like Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima, and Gravity Rush. Aside from that, they also have two more series planned, like Horizon Zero Dawn, made by Netflix, and God of War Nordic saga, by Amazon Prime.
If we take everything Sony has released recently, GT might be a smashing success.
High speed brings higher stakes. ???? #GranTurismoMovie is the exhilarating true story of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer who became a real-life racecar driver. Exclusively in theaters August. TRAILER TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/2dI93BJM6N— Gran Turismo (@granturismo) May 1, 2023