GTA Online Has Some Rare Rewards for You, if You're Tough Enough

Now that the 50 Cent-Vice City/GTA VI debacle is behind us, it's time to focus on what truly matters, like the latest "free" rare items from the Last Dose content addition. So let's see how we can all benefit from Rockstar's latest online add-on extravaganza and how to get those new shades, extra cash and RP points, a not-Mini Cooper, and GTA+ free stuff.
The Last Dose episode from the Los Santos Drug Wars telenovela isn't over just yet. Its signature in-game psychedelic thrills are still taking players by storm, and for some "unexplained" reason, people are enjoying this fresh entry quite a lot.
It might be the new characters, corky dialogue, mission types, or the Big Pharma conspiracy behind it all, but one thing's for sure, players can't get enough of GTA Online.
To top it all off, the HSW-upgradeable Weeney Issi Rally SUV is briefly back at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game online website, but you can also go and gawk at it at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom. It's the one that looks like a Mini Cooper on roids.
The main spectacle is the Last Dose Hard Mode Event which lasts until May 17. You'll encounter challenges that offer some rare and enticing rewards. If you complete the "This is an Intervention" mission on Hard difficulty, you'll be rewarded with Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps.
If you complete the "Usual Suspects" mission on Hard, you'll get the Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans. But if these "rags" don't suit you, you may be interested in the Micro SMG waiting for you when you complete all the missions on Hard difficulty.
If you think you're a good detective, try solving the Fooliganz' comeback story to get 50% more GTA cash and RP.
A new pair of Shades is also available for free at the local clothing shops from the Del Perro Pier. Ask for the "Wraps Glasses," and wear something black or yellow to match their purple tint.
If you haven't seen the sights lately, hop in a fighter jet in the Acquire Targets training mode and go full Maverick. To score points, you must fly across the Los Santos sky while collecting and locking on to Targets for over 20 seconds. Do what you can to survive and reach five points first to unlock Double Rewards for a week.
As for the GTA+ subscribers, you're also in for a treat. A free Karin Boor off-road vehicle and a Paleto Bay Meth Lab staff upgrade await you. There are a few more special items, but depending on who you ask, the most enticing part is the 1.5x GTA$ and RP for finishing Acid Lab Sell Missions.
These would be all the benefits for now but remember, it all goes away on May 17.
It might be the new characters, corky dialogue, mission types, or the Big Pharma conspiracy behind it all, but one thing's for sure, players can't get enough of GTA Online.
To top it all off, the HSW-upgradeable Weeney Issi Rally SUV is briefly back at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game online website, but you can also go and gawk at it at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom. It's the one that looks like a Mini Cooper on roids.
The main spectacle is the Last Dose Hard Mode Event which lasts until May 17. You'll encounter challenges that offer some rare and enticing rewards. If you complete the "This is an Intervention" mission on Hard difficulty, you'll be rewarded with Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps.
If you complete the "Usual Suspects" mission on Hard, you'll get the Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans. But if these "rags" don't suit you, you may be interested in the Micro SMG waiting for you when you complete all the missions on Hard difficulty.
If you think you're a good detective, try solving the Fooliganz' comeback story to get 50% more GTA cash and RP.
A new pair of Shades is also available for free at the local clothing shops from the Del Perro Pier. Ask for the "Wraps Glasses," and wear something black or yellow to match their purple tint.
If you haven't seen the sights lately, hop in a fighter jet in the Acquire Targets training mode and go full Maverick. To score points, you must fly across the Los Santos sky while collecting and locking on to Targets for over 20 seconds. Do what you can to survive and reach five points first to unlock Double Rewards for a week.
As for the GTA+ subscribers, you're also in for a treat. A free Karin Boor off-road vehicle and a Paleto Bay Meth Lab staff upgrade await you. There are a few more special items, but depending on who you ask, the most enticing part is the 1.5x GTA$ and RP for finishing Acid Lab Sell Missions.
These would be all the benefits for now but remember, it all goes away on May 17.