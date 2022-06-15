There's a Gran Turismo Movie in the Works - It Has a Plot, Release Date and Director

Following the overwhelming success of Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, film producers are now trying to get their hands on the next big deal, and the winner is Gran Turismo.
This year, the successful video game Uncharted was adapted to the big screen with two big names attached to it: Marvel’s Tom Holland and successful action star Mark Wahlberg. The movie, which did not receive the best reviews, ended up grossing just a bit over $400 million worldwide. This means the adaptation was successful enough to make producers take advantage of the huge market in adapting video games to the big screen. Which goes all the way back to Tomb Raider, Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, and many other classics.
So, the next in line is Gran Turismo. The project has already a director attached to it and that's Neill Blomkamp (Elysium, District 9), with Columbia Pictures behind it. The screenplay comes from Jason Hall, with PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan as producers, alongside Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti.
According to Deadline, the movie is “based on a true story,” and will follow the life of a teenage Gran Turismo player, whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions and who is on his way to becoming an actual professional race car driver.
The movie has no cast yet, but it does have a release date: August 11, 2023, which is sooner than anyone expected.
Gran Turismo isn’t the upcoming adaptation of PlayStation games by any means. There’s a Horizon Zero Dawn series in development at Netflix, a Twisted Metal show starring Will Arnett, and The Last of Us just wrapped up filming last week and will premiere sometime next year on HBO. There’s also a Ghost of Tsushima movie in the works at Sony and a God of War TV show, set to start development soon at Amazon Prime.
