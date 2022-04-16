Gran Turismo 7 Developer Reveals Long List of Known Issues, Promises to Fix Them All

Most of the issues on the list published by Polyphony Digital are related to multiplayer, but there are a couple that addresses problems with the trophies on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as issues with car settings and options.
If you’re into the multiplayer aspect of Gran Turismo 7, there are several known issues that will be addressed in future updates. Until then, though, here is what fixes to expect in the coming weeks:
Multiplayer
- In the Lobby, there have been cases where "Preparing" was displayed on the screen, but the host could not start the race. Having all room members leave and re-enter the room will allow the race to be started.
- In the Lobby, there have been cases where entering the track in Practice did not let you drive and skip directly to the Final Race. In this case, please try to leave and re-enter the room.
- In a 2P Split Screen race, the Assist Settings for Player 2 are locked. We plan to fix this in a future update. (Player 1 will use the same Assist Settings as defined in [Settings] > [Assist Settings].)
- In the Lobby, there have been cases where players in the same room do not appear on the member list or during the race. In this case, an application error will occur when the host starts the race;
- In the Lobby, there have been cases wherein completing a race would not let users progress further.
- In the Lobby, there have been cases wherein players on a PlayStation 4 system were experiencing a black screen, and their controller's inputs stopped working when starting a race with a mix of both PS4 and PS5 players.
Thankfully, Polyphony Digital also offers workarounds that might help with some of these issues. While a few of them seem to be major, at least they won’t brick your PlayStation console, so here is hoping they will be addressed soon.
Options
- When the Now Playing option from [GT Menu] > [Options] > [Global] > [In-game Notifications] is set to Off, the option will revert to On once the game is restarted.
- There have been cases wherein the name of a Settings Sheet occasionally turns blank after being edited.
- Some Trophies will not unlock if you played the game on both PlayStation 5 console and PlayStation 4 system.
- There have been cases wherein the App hangs during the loading screen at start-up and rare cases wherein the App crashes when entering certain race events. Deleting and re-installing Gran Turismo 7 might fix those issues.
It's rare for Polyphony to be that transparent with its planned updates, but the studio was forced to switch its communication stance after it failed to inform players about many of the changes to Gran Turismo 7’s in-game economy.
That being said, all the known issues, and probably more that haven’t been listed above, will be addressed with a future update, Polyphony Digital states. Although no timeframe has been offered for the arrival of the update, we can safely assume that it will happen sooner rather than later. If you’re still having doubts about picking this one up, make sure to check out our Gran Turismo 7 review for in-depth details about the game.