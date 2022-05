Gran Turismo 7 May Update Introduces Three New Cars, New World Circuits Events

Tokyo Expressway – South Clockwise

Autodrome Lago Maggiore – West End Reverse

Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs

Kyoto Driving Park – Yamagiwa

Deep Forest Raceway Reverse

Autodromo de Interlagos

Circuit de Sainte-Croix – C

Suzuka Circuit

Daytona Road Course

The latest May update introduces three new cars, including the 24 hours Le Mans-winning Toyota GRT010 Hybrid 2021, Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo, and Roadster Shop Rampage. All three cars added today can be purchased at Brand Central.Also, several new events have been added to World Circuits. To play these new events, players must unlock and accept Menu Books No. 40, 41, and 42 in the Café.Furthermore, seven new paint colors have been added to Gran Turismo 7 : BAC Titanium Metallic, Jaguar Salsa, Nissan Storm White, Subaru BRZ GT300 Blue, Suzuki Cordoba Red, Suzuki Flame Orange, Suzuki and Satellite Silver Metallic.More importantly, Polyphony Digital announced that it has revised prices in the Hagerty Collection according to real world valuations. The new prices will be applied from the next lineup update, which is planned for August 2022.Also, trophy hunters will be happy to know that all the trophies acquired on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will now sync correctly. Additionally, the description for the Trophy “Time Attacker” has been updated to more accurately reflect the unlocking requirements.Gran Turismo 7 update 1.15 brings a lot more changes to the game, including fixes to various cars, adjustments to Menu Books, the New Orleans location, as well as a bucketload of other improvements, so make sure to check out the full patch notes for more details.