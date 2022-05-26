Gran Turismo 7 May Update Introduces Three New Cars, New World Circuits Events

Polyphony Digital committed earlier this year to a monthly update roadmap for Gran Turismo 7 and so far, it has been able to keep up with its promises. After last month’s update, which introduced three new cars to the game, Gran Turismo 7 is getting yet another update in May that brings similar new content.
The latest May update introduces three new cars, including the 24 hours Le Mans-winning Toyota GRT010 Hybrid 2021, Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo, and Roadster Shop Rampage. All three cars added today can be purchased at Brand Central.
Also, several new events have been added to World Circuits. To play these new events, players must unlock and accept Menu Books No. 40, 41, and 42 in the Café.
Lightweight K-Cup
- Tokyo Expressway – South Clockwise
- Autodrome Lago Maggiore – West End Reverse
- Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs
Vision Gran Turismo Trophy
- Kyoto Driving Park – Yamagiwa
- Deep Forest Raceway Reverse
- Autodromo de Interlagos
Gr. 1 Prototype Series
- Circuit de Sainte-Croix – C
- Suzuka Circuit
- Daytona Road Course
Furthermore, seven new paint colors have been added to Gran Turismo 7: BAC Titanium Metallic, Jaguar Salsa, Nissan Storm White, Subaru BRZ GT300 Blue, Suzuki Cordoba Red, Suzuki Flame Orange, Suzuki and Satellite Silver Metallic.
More importantly, Polyphony Digital announced that it has revised prices in the Hagerty Collection according to real world valuations. The new prices will be applied from the next lineup update, which is planned for August 2022.
Also, trophy hunters will be happy to know that all the trophies acquired on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will now sync correctly. Additionally, the description for the Trophy “Time Attacker” has been updated to more accurately reflect the unlocking requirements.
Gran Turismo 7 update 1.15 brings a lot more changes to the game, including fixes to various cars, adjustments to Menu Books, the New Orleans location, as well as a bucketload of other improvements, so make sure to check out the full patch notes for more details.