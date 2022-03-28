Gran Turismo 7 to Suffer More In-Game Economy Adjustments Following Players Outcry

That leads us to last week’s patch that resulted in a server outage that lasted for more than a day. In addition to the fact that the patch update resulted in a server outage, it also introduced economy adjustments that made it even harder for players to unlock cars.
Basically, you would have to grind a lot more for the cars you want/need collect, something that many players complained about soon after the update hit PlayStation 4/5. While the game is in the same state, Gran Turismo 7 developer, Polyphony Digital, apologized not just for the frustration caused with last week’s patch that led to the server outage, but also offered an explanation about the in-game economy adjustments.
Apparently, the economy adjustments in the latest patch are part of the bigger plan that involves many more changes, which will be gradually introduced via future updates. According to developers, the patch was specifically deployed to address an issue with “inconsistent reward payouts within part of the World Circuit Events.”
However, in order to balance the rewards based on time investment and completion, Polyphony Digital had to recalculate the rewards system as a whole, which resulted in the current issues. The good news is developers announced they will release another patch in early April, which will increase the number of events and more adjustments to the reward system with greater balance throughout the game.
- Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.
- Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.
- Increase of rewards in Online Races.
- Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.
- Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.
- Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.
On top of that, a few more patches will be released between now and the end of April, which will introduce new cars and course layouts, as well as add other fixes. On the short term, Polyphony Digital plans bring even more changes to Gran Turismo 7, here is what you should expect in the coming months:
- Increase the payout value of limited time rewards as we develop as a live service.
- Further World Circuit event additions.
- Addition of Endurance Races to Missions including 24-hour races.
- Addition of Online Time Trials and awarding of rewards according to the player’s difference with the top ranked time.
- Make it so cars can be sold.
Unfortunately, this does feel more than a miscommunication issue and more like lack of vision. It looks like Gran Turismo 7 devs weren’t prepared for the changes introduced in the latest patch and had to come up with something following fans outcry. Hopefully, everything that’s been promised will be delivered since Gran Turismo 7 can be quite addictive when it doesn’t involve a lot of grinding for petty rewards.