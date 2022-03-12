Gran Turismo 7 Review: A Love Letter to the Automotive World (PS5)

The first thing that I was allowed to do when I booted up Gran Turismo 7 after installing it, was to play through the “music rally” arcade mode, and I was content with just playing that for the rest of my life. You’re driving on a 5.5-mile-long track while listening to groovy tunes and try to make it to the end. The track is populated with checkpoints that add a few more dozen seconds to your time, so that you can continue to drive. When the time’s up, your race ends, but if you manage to get past a certain threshold, you’re allowed to move to the next track that has a different music playlist.

