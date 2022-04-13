Gran Turismo 7’s Latest Patch Addresses Issues with Invitations to Buy High-Value Cars

Polyphony Digital is trying to fix the in-game economy of Gran Turismo 7 and has already done a first step by rolling out a set of changes with the last week’s major update. Apart from increased rewards for various circuits and some changes to progression, the update adjusts some of requirements to unlock cars and fixes many of the game’s technical issues.
Although we did expect Polyphony to release another major update soon, it was quite a surprise to see one arriving at the beginning of this week. However, before you get your hopes too high, it’s worth noting that this is a very small patch aimed to address two specific issues.
The first one is meant fix a bug with the Invitation feature, which prevented these from going out because they expired earlier than intended. Besides making the invitations valid for 30 days from the time they are received, the update also adds “Invitations” from iconic manufacturers such as Aston Martin, Bugatti, Citroen, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, and Porsche.
According to Polyphony Digital, the newly added invitations to buy high-value cars will be sent to all players accounts who will log in-game by April 24, so make sure to play the game before the end of the month if you’re looking to buy any of the cars below.
The second, and last, bug fix included in the update resolves an issue wherein the BGM would not play at the start and finish lines of a race.
Despite the fact that neither of these issues are major, it looks like the folks at Polyphony had the means to fix them very fast. Or perhaps they weren’t fast enough to include them in the previous update that went live on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 last week. Either way, if you noticed that a new update that weighs in at 300+ MB is available for Gran Turismo 7, you now know what’s new.
The first one is meant fix a bug with the Invitation feature, which prevented these from going out because they expired earlier than intended. Besides making the invitations valid for 30 days from the time they are received, the update also adds “Invitations” from iconic manufacturers such as Aston Martin, Bugatti, Citroen, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, and Porsche.
According to Polyphony Digital, the newly added invitations to buy high-value cars will be sent to all players accounts who will log in-game by April 24, so make sure to play the game before the end of the month if you’re looking to buy any of the cars below.
- Aston Martin One-77 (1,320,000 Cr.)
- Aston Martin Vulcan (3,300,000 Cr.)
- Porsche Carrera GT (2,300,000 Cr.)
- Ferrari La Ferrari (1,600,000 Cr.)
- Enzo Ferrari (2,500,000 Cr.)
- Ferrari FXX K (3,600,000 Cr.)
- Lamborghini Veneno (3,640,000 Cr.)
- Pagani Huayra (1,350,000 Cr.)
- GT by Citroën Road Car (1,000,000 Cr.)
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4 (2,000,000 Cr.)
The second, and last, bug fix included in the update resolves an issue wherein the BGM would not play at the start and finish lines of a race.
Despite the fact that neither of these issues are major, it looks like the folks at Polyphony had the means to fix them very fast. Or perhaps they weren’t fast enough to include them in the previous update that went live on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 last week. Either way, if you noticed that a new update that weighs in at 300+ MB is available for Gran Turismo 7, you now know what’s new.