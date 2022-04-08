Gran Turismo 7 Partially Fixes In-Game Economy, Increases Rewards for Some Circuits

This week’s update introduces a series of changes related to the game’s economy, but also brings a much-needed host of fixes and improvements. Adjustments to game progression, missions, cars and livery editor have been included in the update too.
Still, the most important changes involve rewards offered for finishing certain circuits and missions, as well as to the game progression. For starters, the in-game credits rewards for the latter half of the World Circuits events have been increased:
- World Touring Car 600 Tokyo Expressway - East Clockwise
- World Touring Car 700 24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit
- World Touring Car 800 Sardegna - Road Track – A
In addition to that, the update should also adjust the rewards for Arcade Races and Custom Races; hopefully, in player’s favor, not the other way around. But wait, there’s more!
Polyphony Digital announced that in-game credits will now be rewarded when clearing all circuit’s layouts with Gold or Bronze. For all events cleared before this update, players will receive the credits by going into the Sector selection screen and leaving with the Exit button. Also, the in-game credits rewards in Lobby and Daily Races have been increased.
Some missions have had their rewards adjusted too, as well as some of the challenges. Here is what you can expect after installing the latest update:
- Added ‘The Human Comedy’ to Missions, containing 1-hour endurance races. ‘The Human Comedy’ will become available at Collector Level 23. Each endurance race will award up to 1,200,000 Cr. per event;
- Information such as the Starting Grid, Number of Laps or Time Limit, Start Type and others for the 'Race' challenges are now displayed in the pre-race screen;
- Changed the format of the Best Records for 'Time Limit' challenges and Friends Ranking to be saved and displayed as 'Ranking/Number of Laps';
- Reset the Rankings for the following 'Time Limit' challenges:
The Sun Also Rises: Le Mans - 24 Minutes
The Sun Also Rises: Bathurst Gr.3 Battle
Keep in mind that already existing Best Records will only display the “Ranking.” Once the same or better record has been set, it will be saved in the format of “Ranking/Number of Laps.” Moreover, if a Bronze or better record is set it will be saved even if its worse than the Best Record in case of Friends Ranking.
Toyota Sprinter Trueno 1600GT APEX (S.Shigeno Version) have been released as part of the update too. If any of these two cars is currently in use, you’ll have to go to GT Auto / Car Customization / Save Style to apply the fix.
Several adjustments to Lobby have also been implemented, including camera movements and finish timing in some cases:
- Fixed an issue wherein spectating after joining a race from the Lobby would not allow to switch to the spectator camera;
- Changed the helmet thumbnail for the Nations Cup and Manufacturers Cup so that the image specific to the championship is displayed;
- Adjusted the finish timing when the Room Mode is set to ‘Practice/Endurance Race’ and the course settings is set to 'Time Limit';
- Adjusted the camera movements displayed before a Daily Race starts when the Start Type is set to 'Formation';
- Added a 'Kick Out' function in Lobby which allows for designated players to be forcibly removed from a room.
Frankly, this Gran Turismo 7 update feels massive and addresses many of the players’ complaints. We’ve just listed the most important ones, so feel free to check out the full list of changes.