You Can Now Race Some of This Company's Cars in Gran Turismo 7 on PS4 and PS5

Released recently for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, and developed by Polyphony, Sony’s Gran Turismo 7 continues its vehicle expansion by teaming up with yet another automaker, marking a first for the latter brand.
Can’t decipher the make on the pictured cars? That would be Genesis, whose X GR3 and G70 GR4 concepts will soon be competing in the championship for the Manufacturer’s Cup. At the same time, the Hyundai-owned premium brand has introduced the G70 sports sedan in the digital racing realm.
“Genesis is pleased to be presenting the dynamic G70 sport sedan, and our ambitious GR3 and GR4 concepts in Gran Turismo 7,” commented the Chief and Executive Vice President of the Genesis Global Design Center, SangYup Lee. “The platform allows fans of racing to get behind the wheel, and discover the bold designs and performance ambitions of Genesis as we continue to explore the brand’s entry into motorsport.”
Truth be told, the design of its race cars for the Gran Turismo series was actually showcased part of the so-called ‘Performance of Design’ during last year’s Monterey Car Week. It was also there where Genesis announced its motorsport intent with the G70 GR4 Gran Turismo, a racer built in sunny California. On top of that, the more realistic G70 model has been reinterpreted for the popular videogame, as it now features a brand-new GT-inspired racing package, according to the Korean marque.
Polyphony has also rolled out an update just a day ago, on May 26, for the Gran Turismo 7, to launch new cars. Some of the machines that can now be put through their paces in the videogame include the Toyota GR010 Hybrid ’21, Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo, and Roadster Shop Rampage. At the same time, New Orleans has been added to the featured section of Scapes.
