The Zenvo Aurora Will Be a V12-Powered Sample of Danish Hypercar Madness

It’s not every day the world gets word of a new hypercar being in the works, and it’s pretty obvious why: there aren’t all that many companies making them, because there are not that many people able and willing to own one.
Yet hypercars are something pretty much all of us dream of experiencing firsthand at least once. Since few of us actually get to do that, the rest are left with getting all worked up whenever news of a new such machine coming into this world breaks. And something of this kind happened today, when Danish builder Zenvo announced the Aurora.
Zenvo is a name one comes across so rarely, it’s almost exquisite. It came to be in 2007 thanks to a Danish guy named Troels Vollertsen who, instead of doing what all others are doing and birth an electric vehicle startup, created a nameplate that could mean a lot for the industry a few decades from now.
Since its inception, Zenvo played around with vehicles like the ST1, its first true outing in the world of hypercars, and that was followed by the TS1 GT, the grand touring variant of the ST1.
At the moment, Zenvo is making two models, the TSR-GT and TSR-S. Both are insanely powerful machines, with output from the 5.8-litre V8 flatplane engines fitted in them going well over 1,000 hp - 1,341 hp for the GT and 1,161 for the S.
The two may be powerful choices for people in the market for such things, but by far they’re not enough for the expansion-hungry Zenvo. It’s been known for a while a new model is coming to cater to these needs, but it wasn’t until today, March 14, that we got official confirmation of that.
Enter the Zenvo Aurora, a project that will be shown for the first time later in August. It will not be powered by a V8 engine, like the two TSRs currently available, but by a monstrous V12, all new by Zenvo’s account, 6-liter in displacement, and rocking twin turbos.
The engine will run Zenvo’s in-house made gearbox with integrated hybrid drive, and should be capable of pushing the Aurora to speeds of over 400 kph (249 mph). Details on the engine’s power output were not yet made public.
The Danish company says there will be two variants of the Aurora, the Agil and Tur (or Agile and Tour for English speakers). The top speed mentioned above, which, by the way, is limited from the assembly lines, is what the Tur will be capable of doing on a regular basis, provided its driver can find the proper stretch of road. Compared to the Tur, the Agile, which will probably be just as fast, will feature different and more aggressive bits, as this one is meant for track use.
As said, hypercars are not for everyone, so Zenvo will not make thousands of Auroras. Just 100 of them are planned for production (unclear how many for each variant), with 30 of them already spoken for.
No other details on the project have been announced yet, but we’ll learn more about the car in the coming months.
