Could This Insane 1,200 Hp Zenvo TSR-S Hypercar Tame a Bugatti Chiron?

The first thing that pops into Mat Watson's mind when he thinks about a tamer Bugatti Chiron is the Euro Fighter Typhoon Fighter Jet. Well, ironically, one of the most meanest cars in the world, the Zenvo TSR-S, comes from one of the happiest countries in the world, Denmark. Mat Watson, of CarWow, gives a detailed review of the 1,200 hp Zenvo TSR-S.
If you are astounded by the TSR-S's four-figure power output, you’ll probably need to sit down for its seven-figure price tag. It costs a whopping $1.7 million dollars before taxes, and only 15 of these models will be put in production.
The Zenvo TSR-S comes with a 5.8-liter twin-supercharged V8 engine making 1,200 hp. That’s about enough to make a Bugatti Chiron break a sweat on a race track. It runs on a rear-wheel-drive setup with a single-clutch sequential gearbox that uses a race-style dog-box system. The Danish manufacturer claims the Zenvo TSR-S can from from 0-62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds, which is about as fast as the McLaren Senna.
Apart from being a weapon on asphalt, the Zenvo TSR-S’s most standout feature is its design. There’s so much aero going on that its exterior is not designed to look mean, but serve a purpose. All the splitters, vents, and intakes are purpose-built to help it blast down the road at lightning speed.
The Zenvo TSR-S can do 202 mph, and with that kind of speed you need state-of-the-art brakes. Like the Koenigsegg, the TSR-S uses carbo ceramics all-round, with six-piston calipers. Based on Watson’s brake test, the Zenvo TSR-S was able to stop within 33 meters from driving at 60 mph.
On the list of annoying things, Watson feels it a little on the heavier side, weighing 3,295 lbs considering all its carbon fiber panels. The single-clutch seven-speed robotized manual gearbox, in Watson’s opinion, is a little bit old-fashioned. Also, its dog-gears are not ideal for off-the-track normal driving, which can result in waiting for ages for it to shift between gear modes.
So what’s the final verdict on the Zenvo TSR-S? Well, according to Watson, it’s an ideal car for a multi-millionaire looking for something unique.
