Could This Insane 1,200 Hp Zenvo TSR-S Hypercar Tame a Bugatti Chiron?

The first thing that pops into Mat Watson's mind when he thinks about a tamer Bugatti Chiron is the Euro Fighter Typhoon Fighter Jet. Well, ironically, one of the most meanest cars in the world, the Zenvo TSR-S, comes from one of the happiest countries in the world, Denmark. Mat Watson, of CarWow, gives a detailed review of the 1,200 hp Zenvo TSR-S.

6 photos