Shmee Buys His First Hypercar, a 1,177 HP Zenvo TSR-S

Besides using this new car purchase as a marketing stunt, Zenvo is currently looking to further expand its dealer network. Thus, after becoming available to more potential clients in Europe, they are planning to officially arrive in North America too, and since this is a very big step for the otherwise small brand, we should hear more about it in due course. The small Danish company hosted a tour of its factory located in Praesto, during which the famous Youtuber got to see how the hypercar, which is apparently his first one according to Zenvo, is built and to buy and specify his own. Each one is estimated to take around 12 to 18 months from placing the order to delivery, so Shmee will get the keys to his in 2022.“After seeing the Zenvo TSR-S on a number of different occasions, it was a fantastic opportunity to have it in the Shmuseum for one of my videos ,” Burton said. “The figures for this car are nothing short of spectacular, with 1,177 bhp, this car is close to supersonic. To say I’m excited about adding by bespoke TSR-S to the Shmuseum is an understatement, I cannot wait to share all the details of this magnificent hypercar as it goes through each build process with everyone on my YouTube channels.”Weighing 3,295 pounds (1,495 kg) dry, the Zenvo TSR-S is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.8-liter V8 engine that develops 1,177 hp at 8,500 rpm and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. The automaker claims that the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is dealt with in 2.8 seconds and that it needs 6.8 seconds to hit the 124 mph (200 kph) mark from a standstill. Top speed, on the other hand, is electronically limited to 202 mph (325 kph).Besides using this new car purchase as a marketing stunt, Zenvo is currently looking to further expand its dealer network. Thus, after becoming available to more potential clients in Europe, they are planning to officially arrive in North America too, and since this is a very big step for the otherwise small brand, we should hear more about it in due course.

