3 Zenvo TSR-S Gets Fragmented Carbon Fiber Wheels That Take One Week to Make. Each

2 Even Danish Supercar Makers Trust the British With Paint-Protecting Their Assets

More on this:

Zenvo TSR-S Online Configurator Lets You Spec Your Ideal 1,177HP Danish Hypercar

Two months after introducing the TSR-S in the United Kingdom , Zenvo has released the online configurator that lets webs surfers spec their ideal hypercar. 9 photos



We went for the Kulsort dark shade, complemented by the Option A carbon layout with inlays, finished in green for contrast. Our TSR-S would sit on the



Inside, we went for the Comfort configuration, with green harnesses, normal carbon fiber type, green stitching and 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel, and chose the same look for the aluminum accents.



Those who want to take the TSR-S configuration process to the next level will have to take a trip to Zenvo’s Præstø headquarters in Denmark, or to attend the



“Our high-powered configurator in Præstø allows customers to unleash their imagination and explore their design ideas – we wanted to develop an online tool that allows our brand followers around the world to do the same,” said Zenvo’s CEO, Angela Hartman.



As a reminder, the



It uses a 5.8-liter V8 engine, with twin superchargers, that produces 1,177 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Nm) of torque. This rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds. From rest to 200 kph (0-124 mph), it needs 6.8 seconds, and will keep pushing up to a top speed electronically capped at 202 mph (325 kph). Available here , the online tool includes the usual exterior color choices, accented by the carbon fiber layout, type, specials and tint, additional accents, wheel pattern, brake caliper finishes, and manufacturer’s logos.We went for the Kulsort dark shade, complemented by the Option A carbon layout with inlays, finished in green for contrast. Our TSR-S would sit on the Sort wheels , have green brake calipers, and Fragmented exterior badging.Inside, we went for the Comfort configuration, with green harnesses, normal carbon fiber type, green stitching and 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel, and chose the same look for the aluminum accents.Those who want to take the TSR-S configuration process to the next level will have to take a trip to Zenvo’s Præstø headquarters in Denmark, or to attend the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, from July 8 to 11, as the automaker will have an upgraded, 3D version of the tool at their stand.“Our high-powered configurator in Præstø allows customers to unleash their imagination and explore their design ideas – we wanted to develop an online tool that allows our brand followers around the world to do the same,” said Zenvo’s CEO, Angela Hartman.As a reminder, the Zenvo TSR-S is a full-blown hypercar, with a carbon fiber body, that tips the scales at 3,295 lbs (1,495 kg) dry.It uses a 5.8-liter V8 engine, with twin superchargers, that produces 1,177 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Nm) of torque. This rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds. From rest to 200 kph (0-124 mph), it needs 6.8 seconds, and will keep pushing up to a top speed electronically capped at 202 mph (325 kph).

load press release