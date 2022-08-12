Zenvo Is Bringing Two of Its Shiniest Toys to Monterey Car Week

Zenvo might not be a household name in some people’s opinion, but it definitely should. They started their adventure modestly, with a hand-built car centered around an LS7 V8 which they tuned to over 1,000 HP.
The numbers seemed crazy when the car made its debut, and the company caught some flak for catching fire on Top Gear, but the company has learned from the experience. The cars have improved drastically since those early days and are now some of the most insane-looking hypercars. However, the company made huge strides from its meager beginnings and is now producing some true marvels of mechanical engineering and aerodynamics.
Two of those amazing vehicles will be on display at one of the biggest annual car events. As part of their tour throughout the US, Zenvo has confirmed they will attend and exhibit at events during Car Week in Monterey, California. Being a hypercar manufacturer, however, Zenvo will do so from a private house situated within the Quail Lodge resort. They will be hosting customer viewings and vehicle orientations for the two insane TSR-S hypercars that they will bring to the event. Next on their attending list will be the mandatory Exotics on Broadway, where they will headline the event on the 20th of August.
Following the success that the company saw during the Goodwood festival of speed, Zenvo’s chairman of the board, Jens Sverdrup is excited about the event. He said that Monterey Car Week is, to some people, a sort of holy grail of annual car meetings. As such he believes this event is the pinnacle of their American tour. For this special occasion, they are now bringing out not one but two examples of their mighty TSR-S to showcase their abilities for creating the ultimate track toy.
Zenvo is also excited to confirm that guests will enjoy exclusive access to a private preview of digital designs for one of their brand new projects. Additionally, the commercial and sales team will be on hand to accompany guests and provide answers to any inquiries throughout the event.
