The Vespucci Job (Remix) Racing Mode Makes a Comeback in GTA Online

The four-year-old racing mode The Vespucci Job (Remix) returns to GTA Online this week in a new form. Featuring several new adaptations, the racing minigame is now the main focus of the latest GTA Online update, along with a few other activities that we’ll highlight below.
First off, for those who’ve previous played The Vespucci Job, the core formula remains unchanged: a Runner collects checkpoints while a team of Interceptors tries to take them down by any means necessary.
However, the new take on the mode has the Issi Classic replaced with a slew of iconic vehicles, including classic sports cars, motorcycles, and customized muscle cars, while the Interceptors give chase in police squad cars, armored muscle cars, and attack helicopters.
More importantly, GTA Online players who join the racing minigame this week will receive double GTA$ and RP, regardless of whether they win or lose.
Also, completing Clubhouse Contracts and participating in competitive MC Challenges will reward players with double GTA$ and RP, all week long. Additionally, supplies for Biker Businesses are 50% off this week. To make things even easier for players, Rockstar is making all MC Abilities, including Drop Bull Shark, Testosterone, Request Vehicle, Drop Ammo, Drop Molotov, and Drop Armor free to use until June 1.
Another activity that rewards players with double GTA$ and RP is participating in competitive modes in the Bunker Series. The same goes for completing VIP/CEO Work and competing in the Truck Off mode. Also, Mobile Operations missions will earn players double rewards through June 1.
Those who love racing who manage to place top 5 in LS Car Meet Races for two days in a row will get the Bravado Youga Classic for free. There are also three new cars available to try at the Test Track inside the Car Meet: Vulcar Fagaloa, Declasse Vamos, and Dinka Jester RR.
Plus, the Ubermacht Revolter is this week’s top price at the Diamond Casino & Resort, so make sure to visit the lobby and give the Lucky Wheel a spin.
