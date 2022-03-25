GTA Online Offers Exclusive Rewards to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Players This Week

Rockstar revealed today all the bonuses and rewards GTA Online players will get in the next seven days. However, unlike in the previous updates, this time console players, specifically those playing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, will receive exclusive rewards for participating in various events.
It kind of make sense considering GTA V has just debuted on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this month. Anyway, if you’re one of the GTA V fans who picked up the game on the latest generation of consoles, you’ll be able to take Hao’s Premium Test Ride for a spin, attempt a personal best in Hao’s Special Works Time Trials, as well as get a bucketload of bonuses and discounts.
All of the above are exclusively available to GTA Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and comes in addition to all bonuses, discounts, and special weekly event offering available to players across all versions of the game.
Everyone playing GTA Online for the next seven days, regardless of their platform of choice, will be rewarded with 2x GTA$ and RP on Double Down mode, so choose who you want to play with (Lamar or Franklin) and try to survive the onslaught or join the other team to try and take out the deadly duo.
The same rewards are available for players who take on Madrazo Contact Missions. Completing any of these missions, including Madrazo Dispatch Services, will result in double the usual payout for GTA$ and RP.
As far as the Car Meet prize ride goes, placing in the top 5 in two Pursuit Races this week will earn LS Car Meet members the Ubermacht Sentinel XS, which can then be tweaked to your heart’s desire at Hao’s Special Works.
All LS Car Meet members will now have the chance test a few of the faster cars in the game, such as the Annis ZR350, Karin Colico GTF, and Pfister Comet S2, which are also on sale throughout the week.
Finally, this week’s top prize at the Diamon Casino & Resort is the Pegassi Torero, a retro sports car that’s much faster than it looks.
