GTA Online Weekly Update Rewards Players for Their Executive Business Prowess

GTA Online players who love to dabble in the economic aspect of the game above all else will be happy to know that this week’s update focuses entirely on them. Rockstar has just announced new bonuses are available now for business owners.
First off, Executives and Gunrunners can sell their stock at a premium this week, both Special Cargo and Gunrunning Sell Missions are paying out an extra 50% GTA$ and RP for successful deliveries. On top of that, completing Client Jobs operations for Paige Harris will award players double paydays of both GTA$ and RP.
But it’s not just bonuses that make this week great for business owners. Starting today, a bunch of business discounts are available for those interested, including 30% off Executive Offices, Bunkers, Nightclubs, all MC Businesses, and the Benefactor Terrorbyte.
Moving on to the racing part of the update, this week’s update brings back Sumo (Remix) mode, and players who compete will be rewarded with 3x GTA$ and RP. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, you’ll be getting the same bonuses as a reward.
The same goes for the Roadgame adversary mode, which will now award players with 3x GTA$ and RP. Win or lose, both sides will walk away with triple rewards all week, so make sure to try it out if you’re after these bonuses.
Furthermore, this week’s prize ride is the Pegassi Zentorno, you just need to beat the other street racers and place Top 3 in the Pursuit Series for five days in a row to win one. Also, GTA Online players can give the Dewbauchee Champion, Lampadati Tigon, and Ocelot Jugular a spin at the LS Car Meet’s Test Track at no personal cost.
Last but not least, make sure to visit The Diamond Casino & Resort’s lobby and give the Lucky Wheel a spin, and you might walk away as the owner of the Annis Euros, this week’s podium prize.
