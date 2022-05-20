GTA Online Weekly Update Brings Quadruple Rewards for Racing Events

GTA Online players particularly interested in the racing aspect of the game will be happy to know that this week’s update brings quadruple rewards for some of their favorite activities. For the next seven days, GTA Online players who consider themselves skilled racers can earn a bucketload of in-game money by taking part in Land Races, Special Vehicle Races, Open Wheel Races, and more.
Not to mention that bet limits on Races have been temporarily increased to GTA$10,000, and Cash Pots for competing in Impromptu Races have been doubled until May 25. So, starting today, all competitors in both Land Races and Special Vehicle Races will receive 4X GTA$ and RP.
In addition, competing in Open Wheel Races and Premium Races will reward players with double rewards, all week long. Keep in mind that the cost to buy into Premium Races has been lowered by 50% until May 25.
This week’s update also brings bonuses on collectibles, so completing a set of Playing Cards, Movie Props, finding all available Media Sticks, or obtaining El Rubio’s Perico Pistol will rewards players will a bonus of GTA$200K. Players who manage to retrieve a Hidden Cache or Treasure Chest on three separate days this week will earn an additional GTA$100K.
Fans of the Pursuit Race Series will be pleased to know that placing in top 3 for three days in a row will earn them the Invetero Coquette Classic. For those who want to try before they buy, three incredible cars will be available to test this week at the LS Car Meet: Imponte Beater Dukes, Bravado Gauntlet Classic, and Lampadati Casco.
Finally, if you’re feeling lucky, you might want to visit The Diamond Casino & Resort this week and give the Lucky Wheel a spin for the opportunity to win the Dewbauchee JB 700W, a getaway car that needs no presentation.
