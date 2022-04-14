GTA Online’s Weekly Bonuses Target Bunker Owners, Special Vehicle Work Missions

GTA Online players who own Bunkers are offered consistent bonuses this week, developer Rockstar announced earlier today. Throughout the week, all Bunker Research speeds will be doubled, and a 50% off discount will be available for Bunker Supplies to keep research progressing smooth.
Special Vehicle Work Missions are also part of this week’s GTA Online update, so players who visit the SecuroServ website via the Executive Office’s computer will receive double rewards (GTA$ and RP) for any successfully completed mission, all week long.
Moving on to the freebies offered this week, GTA Online players who play the game in the next seven days will receive a Black Hawk & Little Logo Tee, free of charge.
But wait, there’s more! This week is a great opportunity for business owners to restock their Motorcycle Club Business Supplies, which cost half as much as usual. Additionally, Vehicle Warehouses and Special Cargo Warehouses are both 30% off this week.
The Extraction mode will be offering triple rewards this week, so regardless of whether you win or not, you’ll be getting 3X GTA$ and RP for the next seven days. Moreover, players who win three rounds of Extraction will also receive a bonus of GTA$150,000, which will be delivered within 72 hours of completion.
Car collectors will be happy to learn that this week’s Car Meet Prize Ride is the Grotti Turismo Classic. Just make sure to win seven Street Races over the next seven days to earn its keys. Those who wish to try before they buy some of the most powerful cars in the game will have the chance to give the Declasse Granger 3600LX, Enus Deity, and Dinka RT3000 some spins around the columns and test their speed in a Time Trial, at no costs.
Finally, the Obey Tailgater S is this week’s top prize offered by The Diamond Casino & Resort, so make sure to head there to spin the Lucky Wheel.
Exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players, two additional incentives are available this week:
Moving on to the freebies offered this week, GTA Online players who play the game in the next seven days will receive a Black Hawk & Little Logo Tee, free of charge.
But wait, there’s more! This week is a great opportunity for business owners to restock their Motorcycle Club Business Supplies, which cost half as much as usual. Additionally, Vehicle Warehouses and Special Cargo Warehouses are both 30% off this week.
The Extraction mode will be offering triple rewards this week, so regardless of whether you win or not, you’ll be getting 3X GTA$ and RP for the next seven days. Moreover, players who win three rounds of Extraction will also receive a bonus of GTA$150,000, which will be delivered within 72 hours of completion.
Car collectors will be happy to learn that this week’s Car Meet Prize Ride is the Grotti Turismo Classic. Just make sure to win seven Street Races over the next seven days to earn its keys. Those who wish to try before they buy some of the most powerful cars in the game will have the chance to give the Declasse Granger 3600LX, Enus Deity, and Dinka RT3000 some spins around the columns and test their speed in a Time Trial, at no costs.
Finally, the Obey Tailgater S is this week’s top prize offered by The Diamond Casino & Resort, so make sure to head there to spin the Lucky Wheel.
Exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players, two additional incentives are available this week:
- Hao’s Special Works Time Trial: See how any of the Hao's Special Works vehicles fare on this week’s new HSW Time Trial between RON Alternates Wind Farm and Elysian Island.
- Hao’s Premium Test Ride: Drop by Hao’s Special Works in the heart of the LS Car Meet to check out this week’s Premium Test Ride vehicle – a surgically enhanced Principe Deveste Eight specially designed to intimidate its peers – and give it a test ride before buying it directly.