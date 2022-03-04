Illegal Activities in GTA Online Offer Extra Rewards This Week

Not much of this week’s GTA Online update has to do with racing or cars in general, but for long-time players, money is always good regardless of where they’re coming from. As the title says, this week GTA Online players are rewarded extra GTA$ and RP when they participate in certain illegal activities.
For example, Payphone Hits will be very lucrative for the next seven days. Freelance assassinations will be available to Agency owners who have completed at least three Security Contracts. As far as the rewards go, players who complete any Payphone Hit this week will earn an extra 50% GTA and RP.
But that’s not all! Players who complete three Payphone Hits this week will receive an additional bonus of GTA$200K, which will be delivered within 72 hours of completion. For even more rewards, players who complete any of the six Gerald’s Last Play Missions will earn 2x GTA$ and RP.
Three multiplayer modes are making a comeback this week: Hunting Pack (Remix), Running Back (Remix), and Hippy Hunting. Regardless of whether they win or lose, all those who play these multiplayer modes will earn double rewards.
But the most rewarding activity this week is Business Battles. Rockstar offers 3x GTA$ and RP to players who participate in Business Battles of all types, including Assassinations, Vehicle Exports, Car Meets, Merryweather Drops, and more. The same goes for the Criminal Damage Freemode Event, which is also paying out 3x GTA$ and RP this week.
The only car-related change included in the update is the new Car Meet prize ride. Players who place in top 3 in Pursuit Races for 5 days in a row this week will go home with the Dinka Sugoi. As far as the Test Track goes, players will be able to take Dinka Sugoi, Annis S80RR, and Albany V-STR for a spin at the LS Car Meet before committing to purchasing.
Last but not least, GTA Online players might want to stop by The Diamond Casino & Resort to give the Lucky Wheel its daily spin. Who know, you might win the big prize, the Vapid Flash GT, a hatchback that looks just as good parked in a strip-mall or on an off-road rally course.
