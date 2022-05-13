GTA Online Players Offered Quadruple Rewards from Freemode Challenges and Events

Just like last week, Rockstar’s GTA Online continues to reward players who dabble into many of freemode activities in the game. However, for the next seven days, GTA Online players will earn quadruple rewards from freemode challenges and events. Additionally, the latest update offers double GTA$ and RP on Motor Wars, vehicle discounts, and much more.
It rarely happens that GTA Online rewards players with so big payouts, but this is what you’ll be getting this week. Rockstar announced that Los Santos: Freemode Events and Challenges will be occurring more frequently than normal, so keep an eye out for them for the next week or so.
Also, players who complete three Freemode Challenges, including Longest Wheelie Challenge, Low Flying Challenge, and Near Misses Challenge, over the course of this week will receive a bonus of GTA$200K, which will be delivered within 72 hours of completion.
As mentioned earlier, players who win in Motor Wars will be getting double rewards, all week long. As far as this week’s prize ride goes, LS Car Meet members who place in the top 3 in the Street Race Series for three days in a row will earn a Bravado Verlierer, one of the more interesting sports cars in the game.
And for those who wish to try out new cars before purchasing them, make sure to pay a visit to the Test Track in the LS Car Meet to give the Pegassi Toros, Declasse Mamba, and Pfister 811 a spin. These racing tests don’t cost a thing, so do as many as you like.
Finally, this week on The Diamond Casino Podium is the Ocelot Ardent, a two-door wit twin machine guns built into the front bumper, so visit the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort this week and give the Lucky Wheel a spin for the opportunity to win the car.
Also, players who complete three Freemode Challenges, including Longest Wheelie Challenge, Low Flying Challenge, and Near Misses Challenge, over the course of this week will receive a bonus of GTA$200K, which will be delivered within 72 hours of completion.
As mentioned earlier, players who win in Motor Wars will be getting double rewards, all week long. As far as this week’s prize ride goes, LS Car Meet members who place in the top 3 in the Street Race Series for three days in a row will earn a Bravado Verlierer, one of the more interesting sports cars in the game.
And for those who wish to try out new cars before purchasing them, make sure to pay a visit to the Test Track in the LS Car Meet to give the Pegassi Toros, Declasse Mamba, and Pfister 811 a spin. These racing tests don’t cost a thing, so do as many as you like.
Finally, this week on The Diamond Casino Podium is the Ocelot Ardent, a two-door wit twin machine guns built into the front bumper, so visit the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort this week and give the Lucky Wheel a spin for the opportunity to win the car.