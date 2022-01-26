The Toughest Questions Elon Musk Will Face in the Q4 2021 Earnings Call

Tesla is in high gear for today’s Q4 2021 earnings call that will take place at Gigafactory Texas. We expect the call to be hosted by Elon Musk himself. Although not for granted, he will most probably try to answer questions from the investors, so we selected the most important questions Tesla investors want an answer to from the Tesla executives.
Tesla is a colorful spot in the automotive industry, with a centralized management structure that answers only to Elon Musk. The man behind Tesla is famous for disbanding the company’s PR department and trying to channel all the corporate communications through Twitter posts he writes himself. This is why news about Tesla usually surfaces on social media and many questions are left unanswered.
Every once in a while though, Elon Musk puts his phone aside and climbs on stage to update investors and the rest of the world on the progress of his company’s ventures. Like any publicly traded company, the EV carmaker is forced to keep investors in the loop with its plans and this is why the quarter (and annual) earnings calls are more important in the case of Tesla than it is for any other company.
To Elon Musk’s credit, Tesla also gathers intel from the investors with the problems that matter to them. The questions are aggregated through Say, a platform that aims to create and develop investor communication tools. Any TSLA shareholder has the chance to submit his questions and upvote other questions for a chance to be discussed and clarified by Tesla executives.
Looks like the most important questions are about the new 4680 battery cells and the structural battery pack production (9.4K votes), as well as the progress on the future $25K compact car (8.3K votes). It also looks like a lot of investors are concerned with what Tesla does with its cash (7.3K votes), or the possibility of having a stock split in the near future (6.5K votes).
Right in between the two we have one major concern for current Tesla owners regarding Tesla's service growth plans (7.0K votes). Less important on the list are Tesla Cybertruck's volume production and delivery estimates, with 5.5K and 2.3K votes respectively. Also of interest is Tesla’s sale model and how the new Gigafactories in Texas and Germany will affect Tesla’s growth in the future.
As you can see, a lot of these questions are also pertinent to Tesla customers. That's why we would like to have them addressed as well. Those regarding the Cybertruck will most likely be answered one way or another since a Cybertruck has been brought to Texas Gigafactory in time for the show. You can see the questions on Tesla Say space and you can also vote if you are a shareholder. We don’t know whether Elon Musk will address all or any of them, but we will keep you posted with the outcome nevertheless.
Every once in a while though, Elon Musk puts his phone aside and climbs on stage to update investors and the rest of the world on the progress of his company’s ventures. Like any publicly traded company, the EV carmaker is forced to keep investors in the loop with its plans and this is why the quarter (and annual) earnings calls are more important in the case of Tesla than it is for any other company.
To Elon Musk’s credit, Tesla also gathers intel from the investors with the problems that matter to them. The questions are aggregated through Say, a platform that aims to create and develop investor communication tools. Any TSLA shareholder has the chance to submit his questions and upvote other questions for a chance to be discussed and clarified by Tesla executives.
Looks like the most important questions are about the new 4680 battery cells and the structural battery pack production (9.4K votes), as well as the progress on the future $25K compact car (8.3K votes). It also looks like a lot of investors are concerned with what Tesla does with its cash (7.3K votes), or the possibility of having a stock split in the near future (6.5K votes).
Right in between the two we have one major concern for current Tesla owners regarding Tesla's service growth plans (7.0K votes). Less important on the list are Tesla Cybertruck's volume production and delivery estimates, with 5.5K and 2.3K votes respectively. Also of interest is Tesla’s sale model and how the new Gigafactories in Texas and Germany will affect Tesla’s growth in the future.
As you can see, a lot of these questions are also pertinent to Tesla customers. That's why we would like to have them addressed as well. Those regarding the Cybertruck will most likely be answered one way or another since a Cybertruck has been brought to Texas Gigafactory in time for the show. You can see the questions on Tesla Say space and you can also vote if you are a shareholder. We don’t know whether Elon Musk will address all or any of them, but we will keep you posted with the outcome nevertheless.