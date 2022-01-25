Elon Musk Would Have a Happy Meal, If He Can Pay with Dogecoin

There’s no way of telling how Elon Musk’s brain works. He’s either incredibly creative, able to helm both Tesla and SpaceX, or the most random person on Earth, obsessed with tweeting. On this particular, not-rare-at-all occasion, he claimed he would eat a happy meal if he could pay it with crypto.
No one can deny Elon Musk’s genius. Tesla’s popularity has a clear benefit from Musk’s peculiar persona, and who knows if the popularity of the electric manufacturer would’ve been as high without him.
But, besides being TIME’s Person of the Year in 2021, and Forbes’ second richest billionaire of 2021, Elon Musk has quite a presence on social media, particularly on Twitter. His tweets are the most random, be it announcing a new weird product from Tesla’s shop, or a thought that he had at a particular moment.
His latest one? It’s about McDonald’s. The SpaceX founder and CEO wrote: “I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin”
This comes, probably, as a response to McDonald’s most recent tweet, which wrote: “how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts.”
Cryptocurrency has increased in popularity these last few years, and it surprises no one that Musk might opt for it instead of regular cash.
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency created as a joke by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. It was also considered the first “meme coin,” and the first “dog coin,” inspired by Japanese dog Doge, which became meme famous in 2013. And, since Elon Musk wants to desperately prove he’s the “cool” and “relatable” billionaire, he knows of it and loves it. Recently, Tesla Inc shop also added Dogecoin as a payment method for its products.
After Musk’s tweet, a wave of memes ensued, but there hasn’t been an answer from the famous fast-food company yet. We can’t help but wonder, why would Musk want to eat the happy meal on television? Nobody asked him to.
I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022
how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts— McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 24, 2022