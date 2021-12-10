Bizarre Elon Musk tweet announces he considers "quitting his jobs," without elaborating. Musk is not at his first controversial message, and three years ago he was even charged by the SEC after his tweets were considered to be outright “market manipulation.”
According to a Twitter post Musk shared this morning, he is “thinking of quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer full time.” The bizarre tweet was not taken seriously by his followers, with some of them offering to guide Musk in his new endeavor, while others pointing out that the engagement of the post strongly suggests Musk is already an influencer.
Make of this what you will, but Elon Musk is not at his first controversial tweet. He kind of lives his life on Twitter, obviously trying to make up for the absent Tesla PR department. From time to time, he probably gets a little too much smoke and comes up with pretty crazy ideas, like the famous “am considering taking Tesla private at $420” from 2018, which put the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on high alert.
He went relentless on with other tweets like “Tesla stock price is too high” and “am selling almost all physical possessions” that sent the Tesla stock roller coasting and attracted some unwanted heat from the authorities and investors. Like before, the latest Musk tweet does not make it clear whether he is serious or not about quitting his roles.
Elon Musk previously indulged himself in the idea that he could take more time for himself, but in January he noted that he still expects to be the CEO of Tesla for several more years.
“It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense,” he told reporters during a conference call.
Last month, Musk asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric carmaker. Since the majority of them agreed, he has since sold shares worth nearly $12 billion.
thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021