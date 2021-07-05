Elon Musk Teases Tesla Cybertruck Rear-Wheel Steering, but Not in "Two Weeks"

Elon Musk is a well-known massive meme fan, which, we guess, makes it only fitting that he has become the subject of many, especially over the last few months when everything seemed to be coming "in two weeks."
Memes and failed promises aside, Tesla is still doing pretty good commercially and continues its growth, having just completed its best-ever quarter in terms of sales. Of course, how it did that is an entirely different discussion, but at the end of the day, the only thing that board members care about is bigger numbers, and they seem to be coming.
With two key plants scheduled to debut as soon as possible, it feels like we're at yet another crucial moment in the company's history after the "production ramp-up" following Model 3's release. The German Gigafactory will give Tesla a much stronger presence in Europe, a market that's quickly shifting toward EVs, whereas the Texas one will finally enable it to start production of the highly anticipated (and U.S.-only, for now) Cybertruck.
According to the latest information, the Cybertruck is expected to debut late this year in the mid-trim dual-motor guise. The more affordable single-motor (RWD) version will make an appearance sometime next year. There's no word on when the top-spec tri-motor will show up, and don't be surprised if it turns into another case of "Plaid+": "we decided the dual-motor is too good, so there won't be any tri-motor version."
That's not us having any inside information, but considering the top version is expected to have a starting price of $70,000 and performance to rival the Model S Plaid, it's easy to see how it could upset the Tesla apple cart if it came true. Besides, it's not like the company is a stranger to undelivered promises.
Speaking of the Cybertruck and promises, undelivered or otherwise, Elon Musk has been tackling the subject this weekend over on Twitter. Replying to a post from Tesla Owners Online that congratulated the company on its Q2 sales and asked for an update on the electric pickup truck, Musk released a few tidbits of new information in his typical fashion to get everyone talking.
"Cybertruck will be almost exactly what was shown", he wrote, putting to rest fears (or hopes, as applies) that the production version's design would suffer any modifications. "We’re adding rear wheel steering, so it can do tight turns & maneuver with high agility," he continued, pointing toward a pretty cool feature, but one that GMC's Hummer EV already advertised. That puts Tesla in an unusual position for a company that prides itself on being at the tip of the innovation spear. It makes it look like a follower.
Musk ended the tweet with a very ambiguous "Lot[s] of other great things coming." Even though this is definitely an update, we're pretty sure it's not the one everyone was hoping for. Rear-wheel steering is both cool and useful, but what people want to know is when the damn thing will launch and whether the specs and prices are still where they were initially. However, judging by this tweet, at least we can say we know one thing for sure: it's more than two weeks from now.
Friday afternoons are usually Tesla design studio time. Cybertruck will be almost exactly what was shown. We’re adding rear wheel steering, so it can do tight turns & maneuver with high agility.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2021
Lot of other great things coming.