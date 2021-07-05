Elon Musk Teases Tesla Cybertruck Rear-Wheel Steering, but Not in "Two Weeks"



Musk ended the tweet with a very ambiguous "Lot[s] of other great things coming." Even though this is definitely an update, we're pretty sure it's not the one everyone was hoping for. Rear-wheel steering is both cool and useful, but what people want to know is when the damn thing will launch and whether the specs and prices are still where they were initially. However, judging by this tweet, at least we can say we know one thing for sure: it's more than two weeks from now.

Friday afternoons are usually Tesla design studio time. Cybertruck will be almost exactly what was shown. We’re adding rear wheel steering, so it can do tight turns & maneuver with high agility.



Lot of other great things coming. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2021