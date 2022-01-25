Tesla Cybertruck Arrives at Giga Texas in Preparations for Elon Musk's Show on January 26

Tesla is gearing up for the annual Financial Results presentation, and this year we expect a proper Elon Musk show. This means a lot of drama, but we also expect future products and roadmap updates. Just days before the presentation is scheduled to take place, drone footage revealed a Tesla Cybertruck unloading at Giga Texas.
The truck will most probably share the stage with Elon Musk at the presentation and this makes it an interesting thing to see. Tesla Cybertruck is in a tight corner right now following some high-profile electric trucks unveiled in the past year and we imagine Elon Musk will try to heat things a little bit.
The EV market has changed dramatically since the past Cybertruck presentations and Tesla’s truck will face harsh competition at launch. New contenders like the Rivian R1T have already stolen the limelight, while the establishment came with some solid proposition in the market, like the Chevy Silverado EV or the Ford F-150 Lightning. The problem is, the Cybertruck does not even have a release date you can count on at the moment, so it will be difficult for Tesla to grab back some attention.
This is exactly what Elon Musk will try the following day. The King of Memes skipped last year’s Financial Results presentation but he announced will play the MC role on January 26. We expect something just as huge as the wrecking ball that busted through the windows of the new (back then) Cybertruck more than two years ago.
Only this time, there is a new kid in town waiting for Musk to fake a blunder just to stir media coverage. The refreshed Cybertruck got rid of the door handles but acquired a ginormous wiper blade that is already the laugh of the Internet. The front part looks slightly shorter, which only makes the windshield look bigger. Rumor has it Tesla is preparing two versions of the Cybertruck, with a smaller model more appropriate for overseas markets, including Europe.
Tesla earning’s call will start on Wednesday, January 26, just after market close. Until then, watch the new Cybertruck prototype in the video below.
