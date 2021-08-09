Tesla Cybertruck Delay Matches Predictions For 4680 Cells Production

At this point, it should be evident that the Cybertruck, Roadster, Semi, and the German and Texan Model Y are intrinsically connected to the 4680 cells. Without the new battery, none of these products will see the light of day. If they do, they will require an expensive reengineering. If you check the now official delay of the Cybertruck for 2022, it is even more obvious.

