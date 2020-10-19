The Tesla E-Vision GT Boat Brings a Clean Conscience to Luxury Transportation

Most of today’s boat and yacht concepts are fully electric, so an electric powertrain isn’t really that much of a novelty. On paper, at least. However, Tesla concepts in the naval industry are few and far in between, which is what makes this 2018 project worthy of bringing up during autoevolution’s Tesla Month – a celebration of all things Tesla.
Meet the E-Vision, a high-performance, all-electric boat that would bring a clean conscience to luxury water transportation. The official name is the Tesla E-Vision Gran Turismo Boat, and it’s the brainchild of Moroccan designer Belkharmoudi Aziz.
“The E-Vision GT Boat is a powerful and emission-free concept boat featuring advanced technology from the world of Tesla motors, with the transfer of main components such as electric motors, power electronics, high-power batteries, powertrain controller, on board chargers, etc.,” Aziz writes in the project’s description.
Tesla Model S transposed into naval design language. In fact, it even uses the Model S powertrain: much like regular combustion engine boats, the E-Vision has twin powertrains mounted symmetrically on the left and right side.
Measuring 18 meters (60 feet), the E-Vision would come with 1,800 HP under the deck, enough to take it to top speeds of 40+ knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots. This would definitely not make it the fastest boat out there, but it would come with a huge advantage over the competition: the promise of this speed with zero vibrations, noise and emissions. It would totally be the best compromise imaginable.
The foredeck is completely covered in photovoltaic cells, which would probably not add too much to the total range but would be enough to run a few appliances.
CFRP composite materials to make it as lightweight as possible and improve performance. Kevlar reinforcement helps to make it rigid and strong. The interior is also designed with an eye to style and function, with only UV- and waterproof materials, and wood accents and flooring that serve an aesthetic purpose.
The cockpit is dust and waterproof. “The infotainment control touchscreen is divided into four areas that indicate speed, power usage, charge level, estimated range and active gear, as well as Nav directions,” Aziz explains. The cockpit also bears a resemblance to Tesla cabins, with plenty of large touchscreens, including one for the front passenger, on which they can watch favorite content during cruising. Should the beauty of the environment without a polluting soundtrack not prove entertaining enough.
Accommodation is for eight people, including the driver. There’s ample space in the back, which could probably be customized beyond the generous, plush seats imagined in the renders. There’s also a sizable space for sunbathing and even a tiny platform for diving.
As noted above, Tesla currently has no plans to make a boat. If this Tesla-based concept isn’t doing it for you, there’s always the knowledge that Teslas can float for a while and briefly double as boats, though Elon Musk wouldn’t recommend it. Model S and Model 3 have been successfully tested for buoyancy, both by Tesla and by customers, albeit unwillingly.
