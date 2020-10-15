Tesla Model C Rendering Is the Unlikely Fusion of a Roadster and Renault's Twizy

2 A Tesla Bus or Van for the Boring Tunnels Is Still in the Cards

That means the Model C isn't a bad vehicle in itself, it's just being marketed badly by its creator. Make it a fun, accessible hobby car, and you've got yourself a winner. You can choose between a largeor a smaller one, or between a large sedan or a smaller one. Yawn. There are more models on the way that would break the monotony as both the Roadster and the Cybertruck bring much-needed variety to the table, but it feels like they're constantly just around the corner, except that corner is moving along with us.Based on what we know so far, once the Roadster , the Cybertruck , and the Semi are taken care of, Tesla's plans only include a hatchback model developed specifically (but not necessarily exclusively) for the European market. There's also talk of a $25,000 entry-level model, though exactly what kind of a car it will be is uncertain at this time. Beyond that, we're venturing into uncharted territory through which only Elon Musk himself probably knows how to navigate.Whatever those waters hold for us, we doubt it's going to be anything like this Model C imagined by Rubén Redondo , an independent automotive designer from Valencia, Spain. His take on the future (well, part of it) of thebrand is completely different from what most people would expect Tesla to do next.The Tesla Model C is a "luxury car for the city" that is "unlike anything else on the road today". Well, we can't argue against that second statement, but it's the first we have an issue with. First of all, Tesla doesn't do luxury. Even its "premium" status is being debated, and since Tesla's ambitions seem to lie further down the price ladder (see the $25,000 car), it makes no sense to build a luxury model, especially not a city car.You build something luxurious to make a statement, so it's either a limousine, a hypercar, a big SUV, or something in-between. Urban runabouts are made to sell in hordes, which doesn't mix well with the idea of luxury.Then, there's the whole debate whether the Model C would indeed make for a good urban vehicle because we don't really think it would. First of all, the footprint-practicality ratio is all wrong. By the looks of it, Rubén's concept has the same wheelbase and width of a B-segment car.Those can easily fit four, maybe even five people if a little discomfort isn't an issue, whereas the Model C only has room for two. Not only that, but those two would sit in tandem, just like in a Renault Twizy (albeit more comfortably, we would expect).All this would make the Model C a departure from one of the aspects that EVs have made a name for themselves so far: offering more interior space for the same exterior dimensions compared to-powered cars. On the flip side, the Model C would undoubtedly offer incredible driving thrills thanks to its central-seating position and the performance-oriented powertrains Tesla has treated us to so far.That means the Model C isn't a bad vehicle in itself, it's just being marketed badly by its creator. Make it a fun, accessible hobby car, and you've got yourself a winner.