The Cybertruck Will Float. Maybe, Probably

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says a lot of stuff on Twitter: some of it is in earnest, some as jokes. The Cybertruck’s ability to float could be either of these two, or just massive trolling on Musk’s part.
For Tesla enthusiasts, it’s the waiting that’s a killer. The Cybertruck was officially unveiled in November 2019 and, given the international health crisis, deliveries on the production version could be pushed back from the original 2021 date. This means the waiting period has gotten longer, and those who made reservations have nothing but Musk’s Twitter to keep them going.
Musk isn’t making it easier on them. For the second time in less than three months, he’s hinting that the Cybertruck could be amphibious. This time, it’s in a comment to an older render by Slav Popovski, showing a man in the bed of the truck, floating on a lake, while he’s fishing.
“I think that we could make that work,” Musk says in a response to a retweet of the video. This echoes a Tweet from April this year, when Musk said the Cybertruck would be able to go through high water and “will even float for a while.”
Assuming that the Cybertruck will be able to double as a speedboat, much like it does in the render, is probably not realistic. But it wouldn’t be the first time that a Tesla car was able to float for a while: a few years ago, a Model S went through a flooded tunnel without issue, prompting Musk to say that, while he wouldn’t recommend it, “Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation.”
This could apply to the Cybertruck as well, or maybe Musk has decided to further work on this and turn it into a genuine amphibious car. After all, he’s fixation on amphibious cars, among other things, is well documented. We’re talking about the man who bought the Lotus Esprit from the 1977 James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me.
