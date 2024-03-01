The Subtle 2024 Honda Accord Sedan Becomes a Virtual Slammed Widebody 'Demon'

The American Honda subsidiary of the Japanese automaker started 2024 strong, with sales jumping over 10% in January – mostly thanks to Honda's rise of almost 13% because Acura was actually on the losing side by 9%.
Honda is one of the few carmakers that still cares about passenger cars in America – which is probably also why their Accord and Civic sales are almost always on the rise. When you don't have a lot of options left, you usually choose the safest and most reliable option. No one could probably say that Hondas aren't mostly safe and quite reliable – and even their hybrids are faring well thanks to the CR-V and Accord nameplates.
Soon, there will also be a 2025 Civic Hybrid as the lineup gets refreshed. Still, Honda hasn't said anything about the Accord mid-size sedan in its proposed business outlook – they will instead focus on the introduction of the Prologue EV, CR-V Fuel Cell, and restyled Odyssey. However, despite the eleventh generation Accord starting fresh with the 2023 model year, not everyone might be impressed by the sturdy yet bland design.
Subtlety is one of the main assets of the Honda brand, and the Accord surely doesn't disappoint with its conspicuous styling – but that might also perpetuate the feeling that it can't attract a younger crowd. No worries, as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators always have a solution at hand. More precisely, Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer, has decided the eleventh-generation Honda Accord needs a proverbial CGI slap in the face and boot in the a$$ - plus a slammed widebody appearance.
Looking like a car 'demon' in disguise, this 2024 Accord mid-size sedan would probably scare the bejesus out of any 2025 Toyota Camry if real, even if it didn't even feature any modifications under the hood to its hybrid powertrain – which in OEM form is capable of 'just' 204 electrified ponies. Of course, with this being the parallel universe of vehicular CGI, anything is possible, including a tune to go along nicely with the crimson details on the bonkers aerodynamic widebody kit, the massive hood scoop, or the brake calipers.
We should also notice the subtle 'facelift' – there is a new LED treatment for the headlights and a crossbar instead of a classic radiator grille, among others. The dual exhaust is also indicative of the author's CGI intentions with the pony count, so we could also think of this as an Accord Type R that got a shot of vitamins from the digital aftermarket realm. What do you think? Would anyone go nuts with a set of modifications like these on a Honda Accord, an epitome of mid-size sedan discretion, or is this merely wishful thinking?
