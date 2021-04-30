Award-Winning Precede:ON Carbon e-Bike From Canyon Will Leave You Wanting More

4 The Most Affordable Euro-EV, Dacia's Spring, to Arrive in France March 1st, 2021

2 2021 Dacia Spring Electric Raises Great Expectations. How Is It, Really?

1 Charging Robot Mochi Can Fill Up Your EV in Two Hours

More on this:

The Pros And Cons of the Dacia Spring, Europe's Cheapest EV

Renault’s Romanian subsidiary Dacia recently revealed Europe’s cheapest electric vehicle, the Dacia Spring. While its performance figures are less than impressive, its price tag makes it extremely attractive for European buyers. 12 photos



When it hits the streets in the coming months, it's set to revolutionize the European automotive market, giving everyone the chance to own an EV .



However, a lower price means a lot of compromises had to be made, so let’s take a closer look at the pros and cons of this little bundle of joy and decide whether it’s worth buying one or not. Pro: Extremely Affordable





For example, in Dacia’s home country Pro: Perfect for the Urban Jungle

WLTP -estimated combined range of 143 miles (230 km) and 217 miles (305 km) in the city, and you get the perfect vehicle for your daily commute.



According to the manufacturer, the 24.7 kWh battery pack can be recharged in about 14 hours using a conventional 220V socket or a kW DC source will cut the charging time to around one and a half hours. That’s more than adequate for a city-oriented daily driver. Pro: Spacious Interior for its Size





The cargo space is equally surprising considering the vehicle’s size. It offers 10.6 cu ft (300 liters) for all your stuff, and this capacity can be increased by folding down the rear seats. Con: Grossly Underpowered

The tiny electric motor only manages to deliver 33 kW (45 hp), and the top speed doesn’t exceed 78 mph (125 kph). These figures are adequate throughout the city, but if you take the Spring on the highway, you won’t be able to overtake many cars or keep pace with the traffic.Con: Below-Average Range

Con: Made in China

The Spring is assembled in a facility in Shiyan, Hubei, and shares its underpinnings and most of the bodywork with the Chinese market



Although the Spring features a reinforced chassis, six airbags, and other assistance systems that the City K-ZE doesn’t have, the common misconception that all Chinese products are of inferior quality might raise concerns to some.



However, early reviews didn’t find much to complain about in terms of quality. It is, after all, a cheap car, so you can’t expect the same build-quality that you would get from a BMW.



Overall, the Spring’s pros outweigh its cons, and the tiny car will definitely have a major impact on the European market. For what it offers, it has an unbeatable price that makes it the perfect low-budget city EV, at least from a bang-for-the-buck perspective. After rumors of an affordable electric vehicle coming from the manufacturer of the Sandero, one of Europe’s cheapest cars, the Dacia Spring was officially revealed last autumn.When it hits the streets in the coming months, it's set to revolutionize the European automotive market, giving everyone the chance to own anHowever, a lower price means a lot of compromises had to be made, so let’s take a closer look at the pros and cons of this little bundle of joy and decide whether it’s worth buying one or not.I have already mentioned that it’s set to become the cheapest EV in Europe, but what does that mean exactly? Well, the sticker price stands somewhere around €18,000 ($21,500), but with certain government incentives for electric vehicles, that price could drop by more than 50% in certain countries.For example, in Dacia’s home country Romania , those who want to buy an EV get a €9,100 ($11,000) incentive from the government. And that’s not all; according to the automaker, an even cheaper €16,800 ($20,000) version is set to be released soon.The Spring is a small, crossover-like hatchback, so it’s practical in busy cities. Add to that a-estimated combined range of 143 miles (230 km) and 217 miles (305 km) in the city, and you get the perfect vehicle for your daily commute.According to the manufacturer, the 24.7battery pack can be recharged in about 14 hours using a conventional 220V socket or a wall box , while using a 30DC source will cut the charging time to around one and a half hours. That’s more than adequate for a city-oriented daily driver.Although the materials used inside the cabin reflect its price tag, the Spring is spacious enough for a city car. There’s enough room in the back to seat two adults, and that's about all because we're talking about a strict four-seater.The cargo space is equally surprising considering the vehicle’s size. It offers 10.6 cu ft (300 liters) for all your stuff, and this capacity can be increased by folding down the rear seats.The tiny electric motor only manages to deliver 33 kW (45 hp), and the top speed doesn’t exceed 78 mph (125 kph). These figures are adequate throughout the city, but if you take the Spring on the highway, you won’t be able to overtake many cars or keep pace with the traffic.Apart from its lack of power, the below-average range it delivers means that a long-distance road trip in this car is out of the question unless you want to spend half of your vacation on the road and in charging stations.The Spring is assembled in a facility in Shiyan, Hubei, and shares its underpinnings and most of the bodywork with the Chinese market Renault City K-ZE Although the Spring features a reinforced chassis, six airbags, and other assistance systems that the City K-ZE doesn’t have, the common misconception that all Chinese products are of inferior quality might raise concerns to some.However, early reviews didn’t find much to complain about in terms of quality. It is, after all, a cheap car, so you can’t expect the same build-quality that you would get from a BMW.Overall, the Spring’s pros outweigh its cons, and the tiny car will definitely have a major impact on the European market. For what it offers, it has an unbeatable price that makes it the perfect low-budget city EV, at least from a bang-for-the-buck perspective.