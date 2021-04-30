Yamaha YZF-R1M Face Mask Gets You Ready for the Winter

We've seen all sorts of crazy mask ideas in the past year, from Donut Robotic's C-FACE translator mask, Will. i.am's smart Xupermask to blinged-up, see-through ones, and even masks straight-up painted on that mimic the real thing. If you're not up to date with the latest news, Yamaha hopped in on the trend as well and "recreated the front mask of the YZF-R1M bike that pursues performance to conquer the circuit in a felt-needle face mask."
While the YZF-R1M mask is not intended for medical use (obviously), you can still have some fun by creating your own, following the how-to guide provided by Yamaha in collaboration with Japan Wool Felt Association (video below).
For those unfamiliar with needle felting, it's a craft that involves rolling a piece of wool into a small bundle and repeatedly stabbing a needle into it in order to shape it into a hard texture known as felt. Adding more wool and constantly poking it into the felt creates a more and more defined shape.
Since the texture of felt resembles an animal’s fur, it’s becoming a popular method for creating small animal figures. Now that we established what's what, the videos posted by Yamaha are showing us how to make exactly that.
Putting aside the fact that a wool mask would only work in winter (that would make a very' hot' fashion statement to have on your face), it's a great gift idea for any motorcycle fan. It might not keep your ears cozy warm, but you'd for sure make an impression wherever you go with this DIY face mask.
To make each part of your creation suit the shape of the YZF-R1M bike, the company has provided the pattern you need to follow and suggestions that would ease your job. I'd say that's a fun idea to try your hands at. After all, why not ride in style and match your Yamaha bike?
