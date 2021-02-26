Looking for an EV Charger for Your Home? You Should Consider These Five Models

If you’ve committed to an electric vehicle, charging it overnight at home is the most convenient solution. In this article, we guide you through the process of buying one and take a quick look at five of the best Level 2 chargers out there.
Owning an electric vehicle has many benefits, but recharging their battery packs can be a hassle, especially if you live in an area where the infrastructure isn’t well developed.
Even if this isn’t the case and you own a newer model, fully recharging it still takes more time than refueling a conventional ICE-powered model, so you still have to spend time in a parking lot, time you could spend at home, with your family.
To solve this problem, many companies have developed home chargers that you can buy and install at home, so many that choosing the right one can become an arduous process.
Before we look at some of them, you should be aware that there are mainly two types of chargers, hardwired or plug-in. Both require an electrician to correctly set up, but the first is more mobile. It can be plugged into a specific socket, so you can move it easily. Hardwired chargers are mounted in a fixed position and need to be rewired if moved.
Once you decide what type of charger you want, it’s important to consider the amperage. The higher it is, the faster it will charge. Sure, charging speed also depends on your EV’s electrical system but even if your current car can’t take full advantage of it, get a charger with at least 30 amps. You’re going to buy a newer vehicle eventually, and it will be able to make the most of the charger. ChargePoint Home Flex
They also developed the Home Flex, a WiFi-enabled home charger capable of delivering 50 amps. It is available in either hardwired or plug-in versions, with the latter offering customers a choice between a NEMA 14-50 or a NEMA 6-50 socket.
Both versions come with a 23-foot (7-meter) cable and, like the JuiceBox, offers a companion app that is compatible with Amazon Alexa. On the official website, the price for the Home Flex is $699. Bosch EV600 Series
The EV600 is a 40-amp charger that offers easy installation and a compact, premium-quality box. It features thermal monitoring, comes in generous cord lengths, and can be either hardwired or plugged into a NEMA 6-50 outlet. It’s built to exceed NEMA 3R standards, meaning that it can endure all weather conditions, enabling owners to install it outside.
On Bosch’s official website, it’s priced at $695 with an 18-ft (5.5-m) cable and $895 with a 25-ft (7.6-m) one. Both cables are equipped with a standard J1772 connector and benefit from a 3-year warranty. Enel X JuiceBox 40 Smart EV Charger
Like the Bosch EV600, it can be mounted inside or outside thanks to its durable aluminum casing and can either be hardwired or plugged into a 14-50R outlet.
Built in the U.S., it comes with a 24-ft (7.3 m) cable fitted with the industry-standard J1772 connector and can be purchased for about $600. Grizzle-E Classic
The Grizzle-E Classic is a plug-in unit and comes with either a NEMA 6-50 or NEMA 14-50 outlet. Customers can also choose between a standard or a premium cable, the latter being able to remain flexible even in extremely low temperatures.
The charger costs around $400, and the premium cable comes for an extra $20. For another $20, you can get a 24-ft (7.3-m) cable instead of the standard 18-feet version. Siemens VersiCharge 30GRYU
German manufacturer so you shouldn’t worry about quality.
This is a basic 30-amp charger that can be either hardwired or plugged into NEMA 6-50 outlet and comes with a standard 20-ft (6-m) cable. Like the other chargers, it can also be fitted outside, and Siemens states that it can withstand temperatures ranging from -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to +50° C).
Although less powerful than the other options, the VersiCharge 30GRYU can get the job done, charging any current EV overnight. If you’re on a tight budget, it can be yours for about $390.
Even if this isn’t the case and you own a newer model, fully recharging it still takes more time than refueling a conventional ICE-powered model, so you still have to spend time in a parking lot, time you could spend at home, with your family.
To solve this problem, many companies have developed home chargers that you can buy and install at home, so many that choosing the right one can become an arduous process.
Before we look at some of them, you should be aware that there are mainly two types of chargers, hardwired or plug-in. Both require an electrician to correctly set up, but the first is more mobile. It can be plugged into a specific socket, so you can move it easily. Hardwired chargers are mounted in a fixed position and need to be rewired if moved.
Once you decide what type of charger you want, it’s important to consider the amperage. The higher it is, the faster it will charge. Sure, charging speed also depends on your EV’s electrical system but even if your current car can’t take full advantage of it, get a charger with at least 30 amps. You’re going to buy a newer vehicle eventually, and it will be able to make the most of the charger. ChargePoint Home Flex
They also developed the Home Flex, a WiFi-enabled home charger capable of delivering 50 amps. It is available in either hardwired or plug-in versions, with the latter offering customers a choice between a NEMA 14-50 or a NEMA 6-50 socket.
Both versions come with a 23-foot (7-meter) cable and, like the JuiceBox, offers a companion app that is compatible with Amazon Alexa. On the official website, the price for the Home Flex is $699. Bosch EV600 Series
The EV600 is a 40-amp charger that offers easy installation and a compact, premium-quality box. It features thermal monitoring, comes in generous cord lengths, and can be either hardwired or plugged into a NEMA 6-50 outlet. It’s built to exceed NEMA 3R standards, meaning that it can endure all weather conditions, enabling owners to install it outside.
On Bosch’s official website, it’s priced at $695 with an 18-ft (5.5-m) cable and $895 with a 25-ft (7.6-m) one. Both cables are equipped with a standard J1772 connector and benefit from a 3-year warranty. Enel X JuiceBox 40 Smart EV Charger
Like the Bosch EV600, it can be mounted inside or outside thanks to its durable aluminum casing and can either be hardwired or plugged into a 14-50R outlet.
Built in the U.S., it comes with a 24-ft (7.3 m) cable fitted with the industry-standard J1772 connector and can be purchased for about $600. Grizzle-E Classic
The Grizzle-E Classic is a plug-in unit and comes with either a NEMA 6-50 or NEMA 14-50 outlet. Customers can also choose between a standard or a premium cable, the latter being able to remain flexible even in extremely low temperatures.
The charger costs around $400, and the premium cable comes for an extra $20. For another $20, you can get a 24-ft (7.3-m) cable instead of the standard 18-feet version. Siemens VersiCharge 30GRYU
German manufacturer so you shouldn’t worry about quality.
This is a basic 30-amp charger that can be either hardwired or plugged into NEMA 6-50 outlet and comes with a standard 20-ft (6-m) cable. Like the other chargers, it can also be fitted outside, and Siemens states that it can withstand temperatures ranging from -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to +50° C).
Although less powerful than the other options, the VersiCharge 30GRYU can get the job done, charging any current EV overnight. If you’re on a tight budget, it can be yours for about $390.