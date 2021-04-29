Charging Robot Mochi Can Fill Up Your EV in Two Hours

With so many new EVs set to hit the market in the upcoming years, we're starting to wonder just how we are going to charge all of these vehicles. As the problem of EV stations continues to increase, this Chinese company came up with a solution: a robot that gets to your car and charges it, all that while being powered by green energy – meet Mochi.
Last week, Envision Group unveiled at the Net's Zero Day event in Shanghai what it claims to be the world's first mass-produced charging robot, powered by 100 percent green electricity.
According to them, Mochi can be installed in a variety of locations. It comes with position sensors, which help the robot locate your EV and charge it, saving you the time and hassle of finding a charging station.
Developed in partnership with two automotive design companies, IDEO and GFG, Mochi is equipped with multi-sensor technologies and can achieve centimeter-level navigation accuracy. It can reach a top speed of 3.6 kph (2.2 mph), and it takes only 0.1 seconds to stop from full speed in case it encounters any obstacles.
Powered by Envision's AESC batteries, it has a capacity of 70 kWh and a 42 kW power output. It is suitable for most mainstream EVs on the market, being able to charge a car with a cruising range of about 600 km (373 miles) in only two hours, if we are to trust its makers.
Mochi uses the EnOS intelligent operating system. During charging, EnOS automatically monitors the battery in real-time and conducts a comprehensive diagnosis to ensure its safety.
EV users can subscribe to Mochi's services through a mobile app and connect to the robot. After receiving the instruction wirelessly, the AI system will set up a charging plan, locate the EV, and start the charging process independently.
While we don't have a price tag put on it yet, the company announced that its new device would be commercially available this summer, starting with China.
