GM Announces Ultium Charge, a New EV Platform With Apps and Everything

There are so many people claiming the future will be all-electric, and now General Motors wants to be fully prepared for the moment when that really happens, so the company announced a new EV platform called Ultium Charge 360 this week.
The purpose of this new EV effort is to bring all of its EV plans under the same roof, essentially making owning an electric car a little bit more convenient.
Ultium Charge 360 includes three major components, namely access to charging, mobile apps, and other products and services.
First and foremost, access to charging is guaranteed through collaboration with various third parties, such as charge point operators, electric utilities, and government agencies. And GM is announcing that it has signed agreements with sever charging providers to get access to no less than 60,000 charging plugs across the United States and Canada.
A partnership with EVgo will bring us 2,700 fast chargers by the end of 2025, with 500 of them to be installed by the end of the year.
The second component of Ultium Charge is the collection of mobile apps, which will allow users to navigate to a charging station, plug into a charger, and then pay as conveniently as possible. Of course, such apps already exist, but GM wants to make the experience as native as possible for its customers.
And then, when it comes to products and services, GM wants to make the switch to an EV more straightforward, so the company will launch various campaigns, including one that covers that standard installation of Level 2 charging capabilities for certain models.
“To help ensure the transition to an EV is seamless, GM is working to offer EV owners charging accessories and installation services tailored to their lifestyle. For example, GM will cover standard installation of Level 2 charging capability for eligible customers who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EUV or Bolt EV in collaboration with Qmerit,” GM further adds.
GM says this is just the beginning of Ultium Charge 350, with new components to be added as its EV strategy advances.
Ultium Charge 360 includes three major components, namely access to charging, mobile apps, and other products and services.
First and foremost, access to charging is guaranteed through collaboration with various third parties, such as charge point operators, electric utilities, and government agencies. And GM is announcing that it has signed agreements with sever charging providers to get access to no less than 60,000 charging plugs across the United States and Canada.
A partnership with EVgo will bring us 2,700 fast chargers by the end of 2025, with 500 of them to be installed by the end of the year.
The second component of Ultium Charge is the collection of mobile apps, which will allow users to navigate to a charging station, plug into a charger, and then pay as conveniently as possible. Of course, such apps already exist, but GM wants to make the experience as native as possible for its customers.
And then, when it comes to products and services, GM wants to make the switch to an EV more straightforward, so the company will launch various campaigns, including one that covers that standard installation of Level 2 charging capabilities for certain models.
“To help ensure the transition to an EV is seamless, GM is working to offer EV owners charging accessories and installation services tailored to their lifestyle. For example, GM will cover standard installation of Level 2 charging capability for eligible customers who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EUV or Bolt EV in collaboration with Qmerit,” GM further adds.
GM says this is just the beginning of Ultium Charge 350, with new components to be added as its EV strategy advances.