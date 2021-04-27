2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Deliveries Will Begin in June, Long Range in August

4 Tesla Releases Data Logs in Model 3 Crash That Fueled Protest Over Faulty Brakes

Revealed with jaw-dropping specs in January, the facelifted Model S still hasn’t hit the road. Tesla hopes to start production this quarter, and the delivery date estimate is currently listed as June 2021 for the Plaid. 20 photos



In addition to straight-line performance, the Model S Plaid also handles like nobody’s business thanks to something called torque vectoring. One motor for each rear wheel means that software can overdrive the outside wheel to pull the car around a corner, which is a serious improvement over the open differential of the former Model S Performance and Model S Long Range.



Speaking of which, the Long Range promises up to 412 miles (663 kilometers) 3.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour, and up to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour) if you really floor it. Tesla’s configurator lists it with an estimated delivery of August at the earliest for the U.S. market.



Finally, the Plaid+ is pretty much the same thing as the Plaid except for the battery. The larger usable capacity translates to 520-plus miles instead of 390 miles (837 and 628 kilometers), and



Plaid+ deliveries are scheduled for the middle of 2022, which is a heck of a long time for prospective customers. Those who prefer the facelifted Model X will have to pony up $89,990 or $119,990 for the Long Range or Plaid, which are going to start deliveries in October or November at the earliest.