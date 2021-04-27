When East Meets West, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe Is Born

When you have something in mind, nothing can stop you from getting it done. One particular Japanese client was determined to make the meeting between high-end fashion and luxury happen for his Rolls-Royce Phantom. Described as a "fusion of East and West, ancient and modern, serenity and exhilaration," this car is the definition of elegance.
Rolls-Royce teamed up with Hermès to create the one-of-kind Phantom Oribe. Designed by a joint team of bespoke and Hermès experts in Paris, this Phantom represents its owner's, Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa's personality.
The two-tone exterior of the car matches the deep-green glaze specific to the 16th century Oribe ceramics of which Mr. Maezawa is an avid collector. The upper part is also painted in Oribe Green to complement the lower section that is designed in a cream color. Rolls-Royce has made the paint available for use on the client's private jet, with which the Phantom will be paired.
The interior is mostly decorated in Hermès Enea Green leather from the steering wheel, duchess handles, gear selector to the rotary controls for the motor car's climate settings. The well-known leather design wraps the upper instrument panel, interior walls, and parcel shelf.
It also covers the glove box and baggage compartment padding, the center console, and the storage compartment. Seashell White accents match the floor mats to resemble the Japanese ware. Plus, the Hermès horse motif is hand-painted on the Open Pore Royal Walnut veneer applied to the doors.
Aside for the vehicle's exclusive (and one might add expensive) visual enhancements, no other modifications were added to its specifications. The bespoke Phantom comes with the same 6.75-liter V12 engine and 563 hp all others in the range have. It has a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph) and packs enough power to reach 62 mph in just 5.4 seconds.
