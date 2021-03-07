Mindblowing Approach to Electromobility: Is nanoFlowcell Overtaking the Future?

Might nanoFlowcell be considered the Tesla of Europe? Or its creator, a kind of european Elon Musk? Yes and no. Yes, because nanoFlowcell vectors its activity toward the integration of electromobility. No, because Nunzio La Vecchia, the founder of the company, is by far less noisy than Elon Musk and, also, he doesn’t seem at all to be in a hurry for hunting money and fame.