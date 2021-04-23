2023 Cadillac Lyriq Pros and Cons: Can It Succeed in the Luxury EV SUV Segment?

After a seemingly never-ending campaign of previews, the production version of the Cadillac Lyriq was finally revealed at this year’s Shanghai Auto Show. While there are many things to like about the luxury manufacturer’s first EV, some don’t quite live up to our expectations.
The EV era is upon us and things are progressing at an accelerated pace. The switch to all-electric propulsion has seen many established manufacturers develop their own technologies and release more and more battery-powered vehicles.
When it comes to traditional American automakers, GM seems to be ahead of its rivals since it already markets the Bolt EV and is set to release the Bolt EUV, Hummer EV, a recently announced Silverado EV, and the Lyriq. The latter was unveiled earlier this week in final production guise at the Shanghai Auto Show.
The Detroit-based corporation has big plans for the first EV sold under the Cadillac nameplate, hoping that it will dominate the luxury SUV segment and propel the brand to new heights.
Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of the Lyriq and see if it can live up to those expectations. Pro: Interesting Exterior Design
The most prominent exterior feature is the futuristic front fascia which includes a distinctive black crystal grille bordered by loads of vertical lamps that seem to make the vehicle come alive.
As for the rest of the bodywork, if previous Cadillac models looked sharp, both figuratively and literally, this one gets many free-flowing shapes which make it very appealing. Pro: High-Tech Features
Lyriq will be available with the next generation SuperCruise hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads.
Moreover, it will be equipped with a 19.2 kW charging module, which can add up to about 52 miles (83.6 km) of range per hour of charge, according to Cadillac, a feature that will come in handy for those who own a Level 2 home charger that supports this technology.
Inside, owners will find a 33-inch curved display that extends from the driver’s side all the way to the center console. It’s no MBUX Hyperscreen, but it’s a nice touch for the luxury vehicle. Pro: Accessible Starting Price for a Luxury EV
For now, we only have information about an RWD, single-motor powertrain that generates an estimated 340 hp (255 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. Considering the vehicle weighs at least 5,610 lbs (2,545 kg), it’s more than adequate. Still, the competition offers more, so a bit of extra power would make it more competitive.
We hope that the EV will be available with a dual-motor AWD powertrain by late 2022, when it’s scheduled to hit the streets, but that will undoubtedly increase the starting price. Con: Modest range for a 2023 model
Two years from now, other competing models will probably exceed that range as well, and since the eSUV employs GM’s Ultium battery tech, we expected more.
Additionally, if an AWD version that uses the same battery pack is released, that estimated range will surely drop. Con: The Interior is Too Simple for a Cadillac
My biggest issue is with the seats, which look like something you would find in a much cheaper vehicle, but that might be due to the upholstery color.
Another feature I find uninspiring is the storage compartment lid found on the center stack underneath the climate controls. It looks almost identical to what you find on a 1997 BMW 3 Series. The Conclusion
There are still many unanswered questions that mostly gravitate around the availability of an AWD powertrain, so it’s hard to predict how well it will stack up against its rivals.
Cadillac plans to release its first EV in late 2022 as a 2023 model, so, by then, rival carmakers will probably release better all-electric SUV variants than what they currently offer.
While I’m sure it will find its place in the segment, I’m also certain it won’t rival the Model X, regardless of its starting price. After all, those who want to buy a luxury eSUV won’t be looking for the cheapest one available and will prioritize luxury, comfort, and performance, something that the Lyriq just doesn’t flawlessly combine.
