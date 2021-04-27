Porsche Taycan Turbo S Gets the Zyrus Engineering Carbon Fiber Treatment

This All-White Luxury Home Looks Like a Spaceship and a Prison Made a Fancy Baby

Zyrus Engineering seems to have been picking up traction over the past few months thanks to their exquisite work and advancement in race technology. A global dealer network is already being set up, which means any existing customers will benefit from safely delivered packages and free shipping included with their orders. That said, we want to have a go at the LP1200 Strada someday, it does sound like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But it can't all be just fun and games, and even though they came up with a road-going Strada version of their savage LP1200 , which retails for about $720,000, they needed to present the world with some more accessible products as well. Because as fun as a 1,200-horsepower rear-wheel-drive Huracan sounds like, there's a limited number of people that would venture to buy and drive something with such high levels of insanity.I've often seen people that are not that into cars reacting to OEM+ style cars harshly, noting that "I can't see any difference to the normal version". But anyone who knows the Taycan Turbo S well enough will immediately spot the discreet yet superb upgrades Zyrus Engineering is now selling. It is nowhere close to the extreme styling of, say, Liberty Walk or RWB products, but that's not an issue at all.Not everyone will enjoy widebody kits , as some people would rather have a more lowkey approach to things. Well, as lowkey as you can go with a 750-horsepower electric vehicle, which has a starting price of $185,000 before taxes ($1,350 delivery, processing, and handling fee). According to their official press release, all the parts that make up this body kit are created using 100% prepreg carbon fiber, which is deemed the strongest, lightest, and most durable kind available.Everything is done in-house at their HQ in Norway. If you've ever had to deal with aftermarket body kits, you might be aware that sometimes it can be a messy, almost heartbreaking job to have them fitted, especially when talking about the more extravagant ones. But Zyrus Engineering didn't want anyone to start tearing up a brand Taycan Turbo S, so all the parts in the kit fit to the original OEM mounting points, no headaches involved.The whole package contains no fewer than 14 different parts and comes with a price tag of €16,900 ($20,415). According to the manufacturer, other options are in the pipeline, although available separately, and these include a rear wing, side vents, side skirts, a rear bumper, a front splitter, a beam cover, and headlight surrounds. That might not sound all that affordable to the average buyer, but it shouldn't be hard to cover by a Taycan owner.Zyrus Engineering seems to have been picking up traction over the past few months thanks to their exquisite work and advancement in race technology. A global dealer network is already being set up, which means any existing customers will benefit from safely delivered packages and free shipping included with their orders. That said, we want to have a go at the LP1200 Strada someday, it does sound like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.