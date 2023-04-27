The Perfect Blend Between Modern and Retro Is Found in This Airstream Experience on Airbnb

The dream of owning an Airstream is an effect that spans well outside of the United States. This brand has grown to be a symbol of on-road living, and as most of us know, they can cost an arm and a leg to own. However, you can rent one out for around $150 a night, like the Daisy, nestled in the wilderness of Wimberley, Texas.
That's right, folks, for around 150 bones a night (service fees not included), you can experience the on-road lifestyle out of nothing more than a timeless Airstream unit. It's not entirely clear what sort of Airstream model this unit may be, but it is an older version and has been restored to the standards it boasts now. Best of all, the hosts for this destination have executed interior styling to match what you'd find in of-era units. In short, an authentic vintage and retro feel. To understand precisely what our hard-earned cash can bring, let's start with the exterior campsite and work our way in.
As I mentioned, Daisy, as the unit is called, is nestled in the woods surrounding Wimberley, Texas. Even though forests with streams and wildlife rarely accompany the following feature, a hot tub is present and sitting right out in front. Talk about a showstopping welcome to your taste of the most luxurious glamping.
However, the hot tub is but a taste of what the remaining campsite offers. To one side, a set of lounge chairs bask in the light and warmth of a fire pit, and a two-person hammock hangs out between two massive tree trunks, also within range of the fire's heat and glaze. Back at the hot tub, an outdoor shower area looms in the background.
Now, to access Daisy, you need to take your first few steps onto a patio area fitted with seating and an umbrella for shade. By the looks of it, Daisy also includes an awning, helping it become one with the patio space outside. Swing open that aluminum door and head inside your temporary home.
Funny enough, history repeats itself, and we are in a period of retro styling, be it for ordinary homes, RVs, campers, or travel trailers. Even vehicle manufacturers are exploring retro looks, particularly motorcycle and e-bike brands.
Continuing our exploration of Daisy, I want to point out the use of wooden furnishings. These days, manufacturers are all about composite materials, but this is a retro bird, and to complete the feeling, wooden furniture couldn't be missing. This includes the table and chairs with leather padding, but the galley is the most retro. The entire block is crafted from wood, but finishing touches like a two-basin sink, gas top, and a tile mosaic make it feel like you're living in a time before most of us were born. The bathroom follows a similar setup, with that retro tile yet again.
I also enjoy how the hosts of this temporary abode decided to keep things as airy as possible. To one side of the unit sits a two-person mattress with a steel frame rising from underneath and a living room fitted with a couch at the opposite end. Best of all, you can walk freely between the two spaces. There's room for a little dancing in the living room, too, but you can always use the patio.
Speaking of pleasantries, I need to point out a few extras in store during your stay. Don't worry about hot water and all that, nor will you need to worry about where to cook and store food. You can even leave your shampoo and hair dryer at home; this glamping machine has it all! Even WiFi, Bluetooth sound system, and an outdoor grill.
Best of all, because it's nestled in the surrounding wilderness, you and the gang can even take some hiking trips to a nearby brook. I also spotted a tree-top platform where you can kick back and soak up some sun or crack open a cold one. Just be sure to pick up after yourself. Beautiful places stay beautiful only if we do our part.
Sure, you can drop around $100K on your very own Airstream camper, or you can take advantage of neat little places like these and leave the hassle of owning an RV or travel trailer in a parallel universe. In the process, you'll be supporting a tiny family-owned business and someone's livelihood, in this case, the hosts, Jennifer and Gregory and their family of four. Karma points for you!
Once you do, the whole vintage and retro styling I mentioned envelops every atom surrounding you. From the key-lime and cream checkered linoleum to the absolute canary yellow paint job of the walls, it just transports you to a time before minimalist and modern interior design.
As retro as everything appears, some very modern features do exist. A massive AC unit sits above the bedroom, clearly capable of cooling the entire tin can on hot Texas summer days, and an entertainment center can be spotted above the couch in the living room. Not to mention that some serious on-grid systems ensure you have a pleasant experience.
