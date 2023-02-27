Airstream and REI Got Busy and Spawned the 2023 $53K Special Edition Basecamp Model

One of the most renowned American RV manufacturers is Airstream. Heck, they've been around since the 1920s, a time in which they've grown to stand as a symbol of quality and adventure. Well, they're still hard at work, and the Special Edition 2023 REI Basecamp takes all the Airstream magic and crams it into a quaint and mobile bedroom.

30 photos Photo: Airstream Inc / Edited by autoevolution