Airstream and REI Got Busy and Spawned the 2023 $53K Special Edition Basecamp Model

One of the most renowned American RV manufacturers is Airstream. Heck, they've been around since the 1920s, a time in which they've grown to stand as a symbol of quality and adventure. Well, they're still hard at work, and the Special Edition 2023 REI Basecamp takes all the Airstream magic and crams it into a quaint and mobile bedroom.
If we look closely at Airstream's freshest machine, you may notice that the REI Special Edition model is similar to another travel trailer in this manufacturer's history, the 2007 Basecamp. But how did we get here, and why is REI in on the action? Well, if you know who REI is, then you know darn well that this crew has been a leader in providing outdoor gear since 1938. Naturally, something like this was bound to happen.
To better understand the idea behind the REI, let's pretend that we spent the $52,900 (€49,900 at current exchange rates) asking price and hit an imaginary road. When that happens, you'll clearly be getting your hands on an Airstream because this manufacturer handles all manufacturing steps. All REI did here was offer their knowledge and expertise regarding the sort of features and layout that customers may be looking for. That sort of input is enough to create an entirely new model, so let's dive in.
Overall, the REI edition is smaller and accommodates fewer guests than the current Basecamp in Airstream's lineup, and it also costs more. So why should you even bother with such a habitat? One big reason is the fact that this puppy is prepared for outdoor and off-grid living. For example, the standard unit is prepared with solar power right off the assembly line. 200 W of sunlight-loving panels and a battery are included in the price I mentioned. There's an outdoor shower hookup too, but the best part is the instant and recirculating water heater. The latter is the sort of feature that leads to a lighter unit and more space inside.
Because the bedding area takes up nearly half of the available space inside the REI, the remainder of the features are all located towards the front. However, as small as the floorplan may come across, Airstream could fit a wet bath inside. The remainder of the unit is reserved for a U-shaped galley filled to the brim with all the necessary gear and systems two people would ever need on an extended weekend or cross-country trip. This includes a two-burner top, stainless steel sink, fridge, and sweeping countertop to unfurl your magic onto.
Now, since I'm on about the interior, there's something you need to consider if you're interested in this unit, some of the interior is built from post-consumer materials. In short, recycled goods. For example, the upholstery is 50% recycled polyester, treated for optimum stain protection and wear. And while that's all Airstream's website mentions, some other features are sure to use post-consumer bits.
modern user. I'm talking about "connected" living, so expect to see prewiring for things like Wi-Fi and ports for just about any device you can think of. The only thing you may need to do is invest in a sound system. Because of the modular tabletops, even creating a mobile working space should be possible, all the while viewing the world around you through that sweeping window construction. Absolutely beautiful.
But what if you have a larger family? Well, the minds behind the REI Edition thought of this conundrum, and as a solution, a tent attachment is available. With this optional gear, two extra rooms are added to the layout. You can set up outdoor sleeping spaces or a garage if you're traveling with e-bikes and all that jazz. Oh, and 12 V tank heaters ensure you can explore into the colder months.
The latter brings me to my next point: The top, sides, and rear of the REI don't seem to be suitable for any type of cargo rack. What does this mean for you and me? It means that taking trips to a lake with a couple of kayaks will have you loading them inside or onto your vehicle, not the camper. The same goes for e-bike adventures.
At the end of the day, some folks don't like riding bikes through desert landscapes and just need storage space for clothes, books, food, tools, and some hiking gear. For that, the REI is perfect. Let's not forget Airstream's timeless and capable design. Something to consider if you're looking to hop on the off-grid bandwagon.
To better understand the idea behind the REI, let's pretend that we spent the $52,900 (€49,900 at current exchange rates) asking price and hit an imaginary road. When that happens, you'll clearly be getting your hands on an Airstream because this manufacturer handles all manufacturing steps. All REI did here was offer their knowledge and expertise regarding the sort of features and layout that customers may be looking for. That sort of input is enough to create an entirely new model, so let's dive in.
Overall, the REI edition is smaller and accommodates fewer guests than the current Basecamp in Airstream's lineup, and it also costs more. So why should you even bother with such a habitat? One big reason is the fact that this puppy is prepared for outdoor and off-grid living. For example, the standard unit is prepared with solar power right off the assembly line. 200 W of sunlight-loving panels and a battery are included in the price I mentioned. There's an outdoor shower hookup too, but the best part is the instant and recirculating water heater. The latter is the sort of feature that leads to a lighter unit and more space inside.
Because the bedding area takes up nearly half of the available space inside the REI, the remainder of the features are all located towards the front. However, as small as the floorplan may come across, Airstream could fit a wet bath inside. The remainder of the unit is reserved for a U-shaped galley filled to the brim with all the necessary gear and systems two people would ever need on an extended weekend or cross-country trip. This includes a two-burner top, stainless steel sink, fridge, and sweeping countertop to unfurl your magic onto.
Now, since I'm on about the interior, there's something you need to consider if you're interested in this unit, some of the interior is built from post-consumer materials. In short, recycled goods. For example, the upholstery is 50% recycled polyester, treated for optimum stain protection and wear. And while that's all Airstream's website mentions, some other features are sure to use post-consumer bits.
modern user. I'm talking about "connected" living, so expect to see prewiring for things like Wi-Fi and ports for just about any device you can think of. The only thing you may need to do is invest in a sound system. Because of the modular tabletops, even creating a mobile working space should be possible, all the while viewing the world around you through that sweeping window construction. Absolutely beautiful.
But what if you have a larger family? Well, the minds behind the REI Edition thought of this conundrum, and as a solution, a tent attachment is available. With this optional gear, two extra rooms are added to the layout. You can set up outdoor sleeping spaces or a garage if you're traveling with e-bikes and all that jazz. Oh, and 12 V tank heaters ensure you can explore into the colder months.
The latter brings me to my next point: The top, sides, and rear of the REI don't seem to be suitable for any type of cargo rack. What does this mean for you and me? It means that taking trips to a lake with a couple of kayaks will have you loading them inside or onto your vehicle, not the camper. The same goes for e-bike adventures.
At the end of the day, some folks don't like riding bikes through desert landscapes and just need storage space for clothes, books, food, tools, and some hiking gear. For that, the REI is perfect. Let's not forget Airstream's timeless and capable design. Something to consider if you're looking to hop on the off-grid bandwagon.