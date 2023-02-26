Imagine Aim Is Grand Design's Latest Outdoor-Optimized Travel Trailer: Starts Around $32K

I know it may be odd, but the RV industry is still going strong. For example, Grand Design RV is hard at work, and we can now own the Imagine Aim, this manufacturer's lightest and most affordable travel trailers to date.
That's right, folks; the Imagine Aim is officially Grand Design RV's lightest and most affordable camper. If the name Grand Design RV rings a bell, it's probably because we've covered this crew before. Considering this crew has been in the game since 2012 and competed successfully against greats like Airstream, Forest River, and Winnebago, there's got to be something they're doing right. Well, one thing that comes across as "done right" is the Aim, and we're going to explore precisely what I mean.
Now, I introduced the Aim as the lightest and most affordable travel trailer from this manufacturer, and with a starting price of $32,282 (€30,600 at current exchange rates), that's true. A dry weight of under 3,600 lbs (1633 kg) covers the lightweight aspect. But I know what you're thinking: There are less expensive campers out there, so why should I bother with this one? Because we haven't even scratched the surface yet.
Ok, so let me level with you; what's important to note regarding the Aim is the way it's built. Something we're seeing more and more manufacturers doing these days is helping folks extend their off-grid and mobile travel season. Grand Design RV is onto this movement and prepares the Aim to tackle below-freezing and scorching weather. According to information displayed on the manufacturer's website, this puppy is tested in temperatures ranging from 15 F (-9 Celsius) to 100 F (38 Celsius). This means you can visit Arizona deserts in the summer and even the Rocky Mountains during the beginning of winter.
Overall, just four floorplans are available to choose from. Three can accommodate four sleepy guests, while the last is only suitable for three. They also vary in size from 19.9 ft (6.1 m) to 21.9 ft (6.7 m). What's really amazing is how everything is distributed. Interiors offer everything you could ever need while roaming the world but don't come across as feeling cramped.
For example, the smallest available floorplan, the 15BH, can accommodate four guests because it includes a double bed, upon which a single bunk is added. The fourth person will be using the modular dinette for a night's sleep. A U-Shaped galley occupies the front of the camper, and back near the bedroom, the bathroom is tucked away in the corner. But it's not a wet bath; separate features all the way. There's even a skylight to let you view the outside world while you get ready for the day ahead.
The final strong point of this lineup is its inclination towards an outdoor life. Sure, the inside is nice and dynamic, but so is the outside. For the Aim, Grand Design included countless storage bays for things like gear, tools, and even food, and two of the four models even include a pass-through. Pulling us toward the greater outdoors even more, is the presence of a slide-out griddle, perfect for lazy breakfasts. Awnings are there to provide shade during activities. If things get messy during the day, just connect a showerhead or hose to the available port and clean off before heading inside.
If you're like me, then this sort of travel trailer is already much more than you need. However, if you're going to get yourself a mobile habitat, why not make it a solid one? A lightweight design, the ability to handle a wide range of weather conditions, and to do it for less cash than industry standards would dictate, are all reasons why the Imagine Aim should be on your list of considerable habitats for mobile living.
